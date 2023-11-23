Bend a Popular Destination for Gen X Movers

(Photo courtesy of SmartAsset)

As Gen X prepares moves closer to retirement, this age group has had time to see compound interest grow their investments while advancing their careers. This means an individual Gen Xer may have an outsized impact on local economies than their younger cohorts.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau for 268 of the largest U.S. cities to identify and rank where Gen Xers (aged 45 to 54) are moving to.

According to the study, Bend ranked among the ten most popular places for Gen Xers to move.

For more information on the study, check out the full report at https://smartasset.com/data-studies/where-gen-x-moved-2023

