Bend-Based Payvaro Technologies Aims to Simplify Business Payments Through Innovation & Partnership

(Cindy Gamble O’Neill | Photo courtesy of Cindy Gamble O’Neill)

For Cindy Gamble O’Neill, founder and CEO of Bend-based Payvaro Technologies, more than three decades in banking and financial technology revealed a persistent problem: Despite advances in payment technology, businesses still face unnecessary complexity when paying suppliers.

“Throughout my career, I’ve watched our industry introduce incredible technology and innovation. Yet despite all that progress, we’ve actually made payments more complicated for businesses rather than less,” O’Neill said.

Founded in 2025, Payvaro Technologies is developing a business-to-business payment network designed to connect banks, payment providers and businesses through a more streamlined system.

“Simply put, we make it easier for businesses to pay their bills,” O’Neill explained.

The company’s technology helps businesses manage payment approvals, reduce manual processing and identify appropriate payment methods for suppliers. Its platform can integrate with existing accounting and business management software, allowing companies to improve their payment processes without replacing established systems.

Payvaro recently announced a partnership with Mastercard, representing an important step toward expanding its network nationally. The collaboration aims to connect businesses with suppliers capable of accepting electronic payments, including commercial cards, even when those payments traditionally would have been made through checks or bank transfers.

“For Payvaro, this is an important opportunity to expand our network’s reach and demonstrate how an open, connected approach can improve business payments across the industry,” O’Neill said.

Unlike platforms tied to specific financial institutions, Payvaro operates independently of individual banks, card brands and payment providers, allowing competing companies to participate in its network.

While financial technology companies traditionally gravitate toward major metropolitan markets, O’Neill deliberately chose Bend as Payvaro’s headquarters.

“When I started Payvaro, I wanted to build a national company headquartered in Bend, not just live here while running a company somewhere else,” she said.

The company currently employs team members across several states, including California, Illinois, Colorado, Maine and Washington. Its vice president of operations also relocated from Montana to Bend.

O’Neill envisions establishing Bend as the company’s West Coast customer support and operations center, creating additional technology and financial services employment opportunities in Central Oregon.

Following its first year developing technology, securing partnerships and onboarding customers, Payvaro is transitioning into a growth phase. The company is processing payments for businesses in automotive, construction, healthcare and manufacturing.

Backed by investment from banks and payment providers, Payvaro is pursuing additional capital to accelerate expansion, increase its customer base and grow its local workforce.

For O’Neill, the opportunity extends beyond building a successful financial technology company. She hopes to demonstrate that nationally competitive businesses can thrive while remaining rooted in Central Oregon.

“What excites me most is seeing something I’ve envisioned for years actually come to life. We’re solving a problem I’ve watched businesses struggle with throughout my career, and we’re doing it from a community I love.”

O’Neill also hopes to connect with more local businesses, prospective employees and investors as Payvaro enters its next chapter.

“There’s a lot happening here, and I’d love for more of the local business community to know about it.”