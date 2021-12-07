Bend Businesses Team Up to Launch New Beer

(Label | Courtesy of Bend Brewing Company and Newport Avenue Market)

Bend Brewing Company, Newport Avenue Market & Bohemian Roastery Collaborate on Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout

Iconic Bend-based businesses Bend Brewing Company (BBC) and Newport Avenue Market have teamed up with Bend-based Bohemian Roastery to create an exclusive blended barrel-aged coffee stout dubbed Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout. The beer became available in 16-ounce cans on December 3, exclusively at Newport Avenue Market in Bend, Oliver Lemon’s in Sisters and Terrebonne and at BBC’s downtown Bend brewpub.

Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout was conceived by BBC Lead Brewer Ryan Blasquez and Newport Avenue Market Beer and Wine Manager Robert McCarthy. The beer is a blend of Export Stout aged 15 months in Bourbon barrels from Oregon Spirit Distillers, one-year-old Imperial Stout and fresh Imperial Stout. The combination of these stouts was conditioned on 40 pounds of organic Honduran Estrella Lenca coffee, wood-fire roasted by Bend-based Bohemian Roastery.

“We worked with Jeff and Shelley from Bohemian Roastery on a previous project and were blown away by the coffee flavor and aroma their wood-fire roasted coffee brought to the beer, so naturally, we thought to include them in this collaboration,” says Ryan Blasquez, BBC lead brewer.

Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout pours inky black with strong notes of oak, baker’s chocolate and brown sugar with noticeable warmth. The tropical climate of Honduras and high-altitude soil give the Estrella Lenca coffee its distinct spicy flavors. At the same time, Bohemian Roastery’s unique wood-fire roasting produces a gentle, moist heat that develops the bean without producing additional acidity. The resulting beer can be enjoyed fresh but is a great candidate for aging.

About Bend Brewing Company

Founded in 1995 as Bend, Oregon’s second-oldest brewery, Bend Brewing Company has won numerous awards at national and international beer competitions for its Northwest-style ales and pioneering sour beers over the last 25+ years. Bend Brewing Company’s landmark downtown Bend brewpub features family-friendly casual dining with an expansive waterfront lawn known as Bend’s backyard. Learn more at bendbrewingco.com and follow us on Instagram @bendbrewingco.

About Newport Avenue Market

Since opening in 1976, Newport Avenue Market in Bend has been the number one choice of Foodies in Central Oregon. A 100 percent employee-owned grocer, Newport offers shoppers both mainstream and hard-to-find food items as well as kitchenware and unusual gifts. A 22-time winner of Best Grocery Store in Central Oregon by The Source Weekly’s annual community poll, the market supports local producers and offers an expansive selection of high-quality, in-demand food and beverage items, including 500 varieties of craft beer. For more details, go to newportavemarket.com.

About Bohemian Roastery

Created and operated by the Akers Family, Bohemian Roastery (BoRo) is a family-run, wood-fire coffee roasting company that began in the high desert town of Bend in 2017. When we found out that the majority of all coffee beans in the world were roasted using petroleum-fired heat, we decided to find a better way. This focused exploration led us to discover a far more healthful and flavorful way of roasting coffee beans. Learn more at bohemianroastery.com.

