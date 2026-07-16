Bend Central District Economic Improvement District Opposed by Property Owners

At the July 15, 2026 Bend City Council meeting, a Remonstrance Hearing was held for the Bend Central District Economic Improvement District (EID), as proposed by the Bend Central District Business Association. The purpose of the hearing was to provide property owners with an opportunity to voice their opinion on the Economic Improvement District before the Council voted on the proposal. More than 33% of the district property owners did not support the creation of the Economic Improvement District.

The Bend Central District or Core Area is centrally located and has been identified as an area of continued development of both housing and business growth.

“We applaud the businesses who brought this proposal forward to help continue to leverage the redevelopment of the area. While the District was not supported by a majority of property owners at this time, the Bend Urban Renewal Agency remains committed to making the overall Core Area a thriving economic hub of Bend,” said Bend Urban Renewal Project Manager, Jonathan Taylor. “The Bend Urban Renewal Agency will continue focusing on the redevelopment of City owned land in the area and pursue other investment opportunities like grant, loan and rebate programs aimed at revitalizing this critical area.”

“Although the Economic Improvement District did not receive the support needed to move forward, the Bend Central District remains a priority for the City and the Bend Urban Renewal Agency,” said Bend Urban Renewal Agency Chair and Bend City Councilor Mike Riley. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with property owners in the Bend Central District to support redevelopment, economic vitality, housing needs and long-term investment in the area.”

The proposed Economic Improvement District would have implemented assessments on property owners to help fund the maintenance of public facilities, promote commercial activities, host events and support business development. Bend currently has one Economic Improvement District in downtown Bend managed by the Downtown Bend Business Association which provides beautification and small business support for downtown establishments.

The outcome does not impact the Bend Urban Renewal Agency’s ongoing and future commitment to the area’s continued economic development.

About the Bend Urban Renewal Agency (BURA):

The Bend Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) is a separate municipal corporation responsible for governing, planning, and implementing the City of Bend’s three tax increment investment areas. The purpose of the Bend Urban Renewal Agency is to fund projects and activities in an established investment area to assist in removing blight, improve property values, and leverage private investments.

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