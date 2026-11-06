Bend Chamber Announces 2027 Bend Emerging Talent Passport Program

The Bend Chamber is inviting local businesses and emerging professionals to invest in a stronger workforce through the 2027 Bend Emerging Talent (Bend ET) Passport Program. Offered through the BendNEXT Foundation and powered by U.S. Bank, the program combines practical leadership training, mentorship and professional connections in a yearlong experience. The deadline to purchase a 2027 Bend ET Passport is December 31, 2026.

Designed for early- to mid-career professionals and aspiring leaders, the Passport also gives employers a practical way to support employee growth and prepare team members for greater responsibility. The 2027 program includes nine interactive Expert Labs, three Coffee Socials, six Evening Socials and access to a yearlong peer mentorship cohort. Expert Labs cover workplace skills such as strategic thinking, managing people, communication, conflict resolution and project management.

“Leadership development is most effective when people can put what they learn into practice and continue building relationships over time. The Bend ET Passport gives emerging professionals access to both, while giving employers an affordable way to invest in the people who will help their organizations grow,” said Kathleen Quinney, Leadership Programs Lead, BendNEXT Foundation.

The business case for leadership development extends beyond individual career growth. According to Gallup’s 2026 Report, How Managers Impact Team Productivity, teams led by managers who completed strengths-based development experienced 21–28% lower turnover than comparison teams.

The Individual Passport is $250 and provides yearlong access for one person. The Business Passport is $350 and gives an organization one seat at each Bend ET event. Financial assistance is available to help make participation accessible.

Program participant Maggie Keynton with Partners In Care says, “I joined Bend Emerging Talent to network, but it’s given me much more. The ET Expert Labs have helped build my confidence and support my professional growth, while connecting me with people at different career stages who share a passion for learning. You get out what you put in—and you may be surprised by what happens when you put yourself out there.”

For professionals ready for more focused leadership development, the BendNEXT Foundation is also accepting applications for its 2027 NEXTUp Leaders program through December 4, 2026. Designed for employees moving from individual contributor roles into team or project leadership, NEXTUp Leaders combines workshops, facilitated Deep Dive Learning Labs and practical application to real workplace challenges. Participants also receive the yearlong benefits of an Individual Bend ET Passport. Interested professionals can learn more and ask questions during a virtual information session on November 9. Register here.

Employers are encouraged to include these opportunities in their 2027 professional development plans and identify team members who would benefit from additional leadership support.

Purchase a 2027 Bend ET Passport by December 31, 2026: bendchamber.org/bendnext/emerging-talent/passport.

Apply for NEXTUp Leaders by December 4, 2026: bendchamber.org/bendnext/nextup-leaders.