Bend Chamber Announces Pre-approved ADU Design Library

The Bend Chamber of Commerce, through generous support from Simplicity by Hayden Homes, is proud to announce the launch of the Pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Design Library—an innovative new resource aimed at streamlining ADU development in Bend.

“Solving our housing crisis requires bold, collective action—and ADUs are a powerful, flexible tool in that effort,” said Ryan Jennings, President of Simplicity by Hayden Homes. “As proud members of the Bend Chamber, we’re honored to lead the way on this pre-approved online design library. At Simplicity, we believe that smart design can deliver more than just shelter—it can offer comfort, beauty, and real affordability. ADUs are a modern solution for modern housing needs, and we’re proud to help make them more accessible for our community.”

The Design Library supports the City’s housing production goals by offering a curated online collection of architecturally reviewed and permit-ready ADU plans. Homeowners can browse, choose, and purchase designs that align with local building codes, enabling faster permitting, cost savings, and greater housing diversity. Simplicity, a member of the Bend Chamber, provided financial and technical resources to help make the Pre-approved ADU Design Library a reality.

ADUs—compact homes typically attached to or located behind an existing house—play a vital role in diversifying housing in established neighborhoods. They leverage existing infrastructure, support intergenerational living, and offer homeowners a valuable investment opportunity. In June 2025, the Bend City Council approved a new ordinance to allow up to two ADUs on the same property: one larger unit (up to 800 sq. ft.) and one smaller unit (up to 500 sq. ft.), which can be attached, detached, or a combination.

“ADUs are an innovative way to strengthen our neighborhoods and expand attainable housing options for Bend residents,” said Sara Odendahl, Interim CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to partner with the City and Simplicity by Hayden Homes to bring the Pre-approved ADU Design Library to life. By making it easier and more affordable for homeowners to add these units, we’re helping our workforce, and their families, stay rooted in Bend while addressing a critical community need.”

The Chamber’s new Pre-approved ADU Design Library bolsters this effort by providing pre-approved, code-compliant plans developed by qualified architects. Designs hosted in the library have been reviewed and permitted as a Master Re-Issue Permit through the City of Bend’s permitting program. The designer holds the Master Permit; all that remains is for the homeowner to work with the designer on submitting for a re-issued, site-specific permit.

Benefits of the Pre-approved ADU Design Library include:

Saving homeowners time and money by using pre-approved plans that fast-track permitting and reduce design costs.

Providing designers and developers with a platform to list their ADU designs and connect directly with local homeowners seeking streamlined solutions.

Gaining more affordable, diverse housing options, supporting workforce housing and neighborhood vitality.

“With shared advocacy for more housing options, we are excited to see a library of pre-approved plans being added to the Chamber’s ADU resources. It’s great to see the City’s Master Re-Issue Permit program being used to support homeowners in their ADU development process,” shared Kerry Bell, City of Bend Housing Division.

To expand the library’s offerings, architects, designers, and developers are encouraged to submit plans for pre-approval and inclusion. Instructions for how to do this are available at bendchamber.org/pre-approved-adu-design-library/architects-and-builders.

The Pre-approved ADU Design Library can be found on the Bend Chamber’s website at… bendchamber.org/pre-approved-adu-design-library.

bendchamber.org