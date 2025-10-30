Bend Chamber Announces Sara Odendahl Selected as CEO

(Sara Odendahl)

The Bend Chamber of Commerce announces Sara Odendahl as its new CEO effective November 3. Odendahl has served as the interim CEO since June 30, in addition to continuing her duties as the Chamber’s director of government affairs and strategic initiatives.

A seasoned government affairs professional, Odendahl has led the Chamber’s policy and advocacy work since coming on staff in 2023. Odendahl has been an instrumental member of the Chamber’s leadership team and co-led the organization’s Workforce Housing Initiative and newly launched Regional Business Alliance.

“Sara has gained incredible trust in Bend and Central Oregon for her effectiveness and collaboration in advocating for business at the local and state levels,” said Tia Lewis, Bend Chamber Board Chair. “She is highly respected and will be a steady hand at the helm as the new CEO.”

The Bend Chamber initiated a national search to secure a new CEO in June. To start the process, executive search firms were vetted and The 360 Group was selected as the recruitment partner. The 360 Group is a well-established regional firm that routinely works with a variety of community-focused associations. This partnership enabled the Chamber to identify candidates who understand Bend’s unique place, dynamics, and opportunities. Casting the net nationally allowed for a comprehensive search of strong leaders near and far.

The initial process included in-person stakeholder meetings with Chamber staff, as well as the formation of a selection committee comprised of the five Bend Chamber Executive Board members and six at-large members of the Bend business community. Those early discussions clarified the organization’s cultural attributes, strengths and growth opportunities, challenges, expectations and preferred traits of the new CEO. The results of that due diligence became the basis of a detailed position profile that was shared nationally.

Applications from Virginia to Washington were received and vetted for those that most closely aligned with the Chamber needs. By September, interviews with a select group of candidates began, and, from those meetings, three finalist candidates were invited for in-person interviews. The three finalists provided presentations based on a prompt and written answers to a battery of values-based questions from The 360 Group and the selection committee.

Ultimately, after thoughtful consideration of the information gained from the interview process, the result was a unanimous decision by the selection committee to appoint Odendahl to the permanent CEO position. Her experience and skillset best aligned with the Leadership Profile that was developed and make her uniquely qualified for this high-profile position within the Bend business community.

“It’s an incredible honor to lead the Bend Chamber at such an important moment in our history. Our strength has always come from collaboration — between businesses, community partners, and the people who make Bend thrive. As we approach our 100-year milestone, I’m excited to build on that legacy and ensure the Chamber continues to be a trusted voice and convener for our region’s future,” said Odendahl.

Before joining the Bend Chamber, Odendahl served as an independent consultant supporting the Chamber’s Advocacy Council and leadership team on local and state policy priorities. She brings more than a decade of experience in political consulting and public policy, including extensive work at the Colorado State Capitol advancing initiatives in business, health care, early childhood education, and regional economic development.

Odendahl began her career in strategic communications, leading public awareness and issue campaigns for advertising and marketing agencies. Since relocating to Bend in 2019, she and her husband, Kent, have co-founded Work-Collective, a thriving coworking community with two Bend locations.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the University of Colorado Denver. Known for her collaborative leadership, strategic planning, and coalition-building skills, Odendahl is committed to guiding the Chamber into its 100th year and beyond with a focus on partnership, advocacy, and long-term regional prosperity.

The selection committee has the utmost confidence in Odendahl’s ability to lead, grow and position the Chamber to serve Bend’s businesses and community, while prioritizing thriving businesses of all sizes and livability for all residents.

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

