Bend Chamber Business Insights & Info

Leadership Bend: Applications Now Open Through June 22

Ready to deepen your understanding of Central Oregon and make a lasting impact? Leadership Bend is a community leadership development program that connects engaged citizens with local leaders, regional issues, and meaningful opportunities to serve.

Bend ET Expert Lab:

Leadership & Teambuilding in a Digital World

June 10 | 3:45–6pm

Lead with clarity, confidence, and connection in today’s digital workplace. Learn to build a “tech-ready” mindset—people-first, tool-supported—and develop practical communication strategies for hybrid and AI-enabled teams.

What’s Stopping You from Updating Your Estate Plan?

It’s easy to put off creating or updating an estate plan. Most of us believe we have more time before it will be necessary. Here, we outline common impediments and corresponding benefits of maintaining a relevant plan.

Estate Plan by Mary Lago, CFP, CTFA, Chief Wealth Strategist Principal, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

Cascades East Transit Launches “Try Transit Week”

Cascades East Transit (CET) is inviting the community to leave the car behind and experience public transportation in a whole new way during “Try Transit Week,” happening June 1-5.

Miranda Kelton Photography

Specializing in headshots and brand photography for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals. Bend Chamber Members receive $100 off one headshot session or brand photoshoot! Mention code “BENDC100OFF” to receive your discount. By appointment only.

Celebrations & Connections

Bend City Council Proclaims 2026 the Centennial Year of the Bend Chamber

We are proud to share that on May 20, 2026, the Bend City Council has officially proclaimed 2026 the Centennial Year of the Bend Chamber, recognizing 100 years of leadership, advocacy, and service to Bend and the Central Oregon region.

Biz & Bevs

@ QXO, formerly Miller Lumber

June 9 | 4:30–6pm

Join the Bend business community to extend your professional network while enjoying beer from Deschutes Brewery, cider from Tumalo Cider Company, and small bites from Alpenglow Adventure Catering!

This is the last Biz & Bevs until October. Register today!

RC Showcase: Lodges at Bachelor View by Holt Homes

We’re pleased to showcase the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for Lodges at Bachelor View on May 2, 2026.

Membership 101: Maximizing Your Membership

June 9 | 10-11am

Learn more about Chamber membership in this upbeat, interactive orientation designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to leverage their membership for maximum effectiveness.

2026 Coolest Thing Made in Oregon

Does your business make a cool product? If not, do you know of an Oregon business that does?

Either way, help get that product the recognition it deserves by nominating it for Oregon Business & Industry’s Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest.

Building Up Bend’s Central District

Momentum continues to build around the future of the Bend Central District (BCD), as the Bend City Council recently advanced a proposal to create an Economic Improvement District (EID) for the area.

Services that Power Your Business / Join the Chamber & Save $100

Do you know a small business owner that could benefit from membership.

In celebration of 100 years of connection, collaboration, and commerce in Bend, we are offering $100 off our Small Business membership level for new members for May 2026 only.

Last chance to save—Offer ends May 31!

bendchamber.org