Bend Chamber Business Insights & Info

Leadership Bend: Applications Now Open Through June 22
Ready to deepen your understanding of Central Oregon and make a lasting impact? Leadership Bend is a community leadership development program that connects engaged citizens with local leaders, regional issues, and meaningful opportunities to serve.
Learn More
Bend ET Expert Lab:
Leadership & Teambuilding in a Digital World
June 10 | 3:45–6pm
Lead with clarity, confidence, and connection in today’s digital workplace. Learn to build a “tech-ready” mindset—people-first, tool-supported—and develop practical communication strategies for hybrid and AI-enabled teams.
Learn More
What’s Stopping You from Updating Your Estate Plan?
It’s easy to put off creating or updating an estate plan. Most of us believe we have more time before it will be necessary. Here, we outline common impediments and corresponding benefits of maintaining a relevant plan.
Estate Plan by Mary Lago, CFP, CTFA, Chief Wealth Strategist Principal, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management
Learn More
Cascades East Transit Launches “Try Transit Week”
Cascades East Transit (CET) is inviting the community to leave the car behind and experience public transportation in a whole new way during “Try Transit Week,” happening June 1-5.
Learn More
Miranda Kelton Photography
Specializing in headshots and brand photography for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals. Bend Chamber Members receive $100 off one headshot session or brand photoshoot! Mention code “BENDC100OFF” to receive your discount. By appointment only.
Learn More
Celebrations & Connections
Bend City Council Proclaims 2026 the Centennial Year of the Bend Chamber
We are proud to share that on May 20, 2026, the Bend City Council has officially proclaimed 2026 the Centennial Year of the Bend Chamber, recognizing 100 years of leadership, advocacy, and service to Bend and the Central Oregon region.
Learn More
Biz & Bevs
@ QXO, formerly Miller Lumber
June 9 | 4:30–6pm
Join the Bend business community to extend your professional network while enjoying beer from Deschutes Brewery, cider from Tumalo Cider Company, and small bites from Alpenglow Adventure Catering!
This is the last Biz & Bevs until October. Register today!
Learn More
RC Showcase: Lodges at Bachelor View by Holt Homes
We’re pleased to showcase the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for Lodges at Bachelor View on May 2, 2026.
Learn More
Membership 101: Maximizing Your Membership
June 9 | 10-11am
Learn more about Chamber membership in this upbeat, interactive orientation designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to leverage their membership for maximum effectiveness.
Learn More
2026 Coolest Thing Made in Oregon
Does your business make a cool product? If not, do you know of an Oregon business that does?
Either way, help get that product the recognition it deserves by nominating it for Oregon Business & Industry’s Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest.
Learn More
Building Up Bend’s Central District
Momentum continues to build around the future of the Bend Central District (BCD), as the Bend City Council recently advanced a proposal to create an Economic Improvement District (EID) for the area.
Learn More
Services that Power Your Business / Join the Chamber & Save $100
Do you know a small business owner that could benefit from membership.
In celebration of 100 years of connection, collaboration, and commerce in Bend, we are offering $100 off our Small Business membership level for new members for May 2026 only.