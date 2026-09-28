Bend Chamber Expands Pre-Approved ADU Design Library & Hosts ADU Fair to Share Resources & Spur Housing Action

(Renderings courtesy of Bend Chamber of Commerce)

The Bend Chamber has expanded its Pre-Approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Design Library with six new plan sets, bringing the City of Bend-approved online library to nine designs. To help residents move from online research in the PADL to informed action, the Bend Chamber will host What’s Brewing: ADU Fair—From Ideas to Action on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Whether property owners are beginning to explore what might be possible or are preparing to move forward with a project, the October event will bring together the experts, information and resources needed to better understand and initiate the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) process.

Simplicity by Hayden Homes, the founding sponsor of the Pre-Approved Accessory Dwelling Unit Design Library (PADL), added two additional designs—The Acadia and The Aspen/Aspen Modern. Sierra James Construction contributed four new free plans—Cascade Cottage, Modern Mill House, Deschutes Bungalow and Mt. Bachelor Pad, designed by Ian Burgess, staff architect. The four Sierra James plans are available at no cost for site-specific permitting within Bend city limits. The Acadia and The Aspen are available to build with Simplicity. Property owners are responsible for applicable site-specific review, building permit, planning, system development and other project-related fees. The expanded library gives Bend property owners more choices when considering an ADU or other small-scale housing project.

“Housing availability affects our workforce, our employers and the long-term strength of our economy,” said Sara Odendahl, CEO of the Bend Chamber. “The expansion of the PADL is a practical example of public-private collaboration: the City helps reduce process barriers and project timelines, local professionals contribute thoughtful designs and the Chamber makes those resources easy for the community to find and use. These resources give property owners more choices and a clearer place to start.”

The PADL reflects the Chamber’s continued collaboration and shared priorities with the City of Bend to encourage the development of ADUs and other diverse housing options. The Chamber’s online resource complements the City’s Pre-Approved Plans Program by providing a convenient place for homeowners to browse available designs, compare features and learn how to begin the permitting process.

“ADUs are an important housing solution in Bend, especially as an option for our local workforce, multi-generational families, and households looking to age in place,” said Tom Bennett, construction director for Simplicity by Hayden Homes. “They’re also a strategic investment in long-term property value. If you’re considering an ADU, it’s important to know your options and plan ahead. Simplicity is grateful to the Bend Chamber for investing resources into the Pre-Approved ADU Library and for prioritizing this partnership with the City of Bend. We’re committed to continuing our sponsorship of the PADL and excited to participate in the upcoming ADU Fair.”

The library is also designed to grow as additional plans become available. Architects and builders whose ADU plans have been reviewed and approved through the City of Bend’s Pre-Approved Plans Program may submit their plan details directly to the Bend Chamber for consideration in the PADL.

Through the City’s Program, building plans that have already undergone significant code review can be reused for qualifying projects. This reduces redundant review work and can shorten approval timelines and lower pre-construction costs. A site plan and site-specific permit review are still required to confirm that the selected design works with the property’s zoning, drainage, slope and other site conditions.

What’s Brewing: October ADU Fair to Bring Resources Together

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the Chamber will host an ADU Fair in Bend as part of its regular What’s Brewing programming. The evening will begin with a quick look at the latest housing updates in Bend and Central Oregon before offering a panel conversation on ADUs—what’s changing, what homeowners should know, and some of the efforts underway to make adding an ADU easier and more accessible. The event will conclude with an ADU Resource Fair where attendees can connect directly with local builders, designers, lenders, housing organizations and public agencies who can help you answer your questions and explore your next steps.

Panelists will include Kerry Bell, Housing Production and Incentives, City of Bend, Jackie Haddon, Co-Founder, LiveAble Homes, Thomas Bennett, Director of Construction, Simplicity by Hayden Homes and Ian Burgess, Architect, Sierra James Construction.

Registration for What’s Brewing: ADU Fair is available at bendchamber.org with a cost of $30 for Bend Chamber members and $45 for non-members. The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship from 5–7pm.

“The Chamber’s role is to bring the right people together around the challenges affecting Bend’s businesses, employees and residents,” Odendahl added. “The ADU Fair takes the information available through the Design Library and turns it into an opportunity for real conversation. Attendees can see examples, ask questions and leave with a better understanding of what it would take to move their own idea forward.”

Four New Free Designs from Sierra James Construction

Designed to accommodate different lot configurations, household needs and stages of life, the four new Sierra James plans are available at no cost and include:

Cascade Cottage : A 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-level home featuring Type A accessibility, a covered patio and universal design principles.

A 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-level home featuring Type A accessibility, a covered patio and universal design principles. Modern Mill House : A compact 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath design with a narrow footprint suited to infill properties and lots with limited buildable width.

A compact 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath design with a narrow footprint suited to infill properties and lots with limited buildable width. Deschutes Bungalow : A 799-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-level accessible design inspired by Bend’s traditional Craftsman character.

A 799-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-level accessible design inspired by Bend’s traditional Craftsman character. Mt. Bachelor Pad: A 799-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home located above a two-car garage and mudroom, with a covered deck and space for vehicles and outdoor gear.

All four designs are available in mirrored configurations, allowing them to work with a broader range of lot layouts. The Cascade Cottage and Deschutes Bungalow incorporate universal design principles intended to support comfort and functionality for people of different ages and abilities.

Although each of the designs meets the requirements for use as an ADU, the plans may also be suitable for other housing applications, including cottage clusters and detached duplex, triplex or quadplex developments, where allowed.

Simplicity by Hayden Homes Adds Two Plan Designs

In addition to financial and technical support for the PADL, Simplicity by Hayden Homes has added two new plans, The Acadia and The Aspen to the library. Both plans are available to build through Simplicity.

The Acadia : A 400-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, tiny home maximizes every inch of space for comfort and efficiency.

A 400-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, tiny home maximizes every inch of space for comfort and efficiency. The Aspen: A 600-square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home with an option for a second bedroom as well as an optional garage. This small home features a comfortable and efficient floor plan with options to fit your needs. This plan is available with a cottage or modern elevation.

To browse the expanded Pre-Approved ADU Design Library, visit bendchamber.org/pre-approved-adu-design-library. Additional information about ADU design, construction, financing, permitting and property management is available through the Chamber’s Bend ADU Guide.

bendchamber.org/event/whats-brewing-adu-fair