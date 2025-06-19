Bend Chamber Names Sara Odendahl as Interim CEO

(Sara Odendahl)

The Bend Chamber of Commerce announces Sara Odendahl as the Interim CEO. Odendahl is the Chamber’s director of Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives and will shift her role to take the helm of the Chamber after Katy Brooks leaves for a new position with the City of Bend on June 30.

A seasoned government affairs professional, Odendahl has led the Chamber’s policy and advocacy work since coming on staff in 2023. Odendahl has been an instrumental member of the Chamber’s leadership team and co-led the organization’s Workforce Housing Initiative and newly launched Regional Business Alliance.

“Sara has gained incredible trust in Bend and Central Oregon for her effectiveness and collaboration in advocating for business at the local and state levels,” said Tia Lewis, Bend Chamber board chair. “She is highly respected and will be a steady hand at the helm as the search for a new CEO is underway.”

Prior to joining the Chamber, Odendahl served as an independent consultant advising the Chamber’s Advocacy Council and leadership team on local and state policy issues. Odendahl brings over a decade of experience in political consulting and public policy, having spent much of her career at the Colorado State Capitol. Her policy expertise spans general business issues, nonprofit and local government issues, health care and early childhood education with a strong focus on children’s health, public health and regional economic development.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Chamber team to advocate for businesses, develop an effective workforce housing initiative and serve as an innovative leader and partner in our community,” said Odendahl. “I am particularly grateful to work with a supportive board and talented Chamber team as we continue to serve the business community in Bend.”

Before her work in government affairs, Odendahl built a foundation in strategic communications through roles at advertising and branding agencies specializing in employer communications and social impact campaigns. Since relocating from Denver to Bend in 2019, she and her husband Kent have launched Work-Collective, a thriving community coworking space in NorthWest Crossing with a new Midtown location opening later this summer.

Odendahl holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s in public administration and public policy from the University of Colorado Denver. A natural collaborator and problem solver, her leadership strengths include strategic planning, coalition building, community engagement and nonprofit leadership.

The Chamber looks forward to Odendahl’s thoughtful and dynamic leadership as she helps guide the organization through this transitional period. The Chamber will begin its search for a new CEO and will soon share recruitment information for those interested in applying.

