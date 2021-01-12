Bend Chamber Releases YP Passport 

(Graphic | Courtesy of Bend Chamber)

The Bend Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals program introduces the YP Passport, a simple way for employers to invest in their employees’ professional and personal growth in 2021. With teams working from home more than any time in recent history, through political turmoil and a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to invest in our millennial workforce. Recent statistics support the need for ongoing career development:

By 2025, millennials will make up 75 percent of the U.S. workforce, and 87 percent of millennials rate development as important to them in a job.

The right employee development process can have a massive positive impact — Gallup finds that organizations that have made a strategic investment in employee development report 11 percent greater profitability and are twice as likely to retain their employees.

Employees are anxious about the future — fewer than four in ten feel greatly confident that they will be able to continue to meet the requirements of their job successfully, should the COVID-19 outbreak continue.

This year’s Bend YP programming is geared toward supporting YP’s on their professional journeys throughout the pandemic and into recovery. The YP Passport includes the day-long Summit in July, four developmental labs, 12 socials, ten expert webinars and a variety of other networking opportunities. They are priced at $250 each for $500 worth of programming, plus an additional ten percent discount for the purchase of three or more. YP Passports are available now through January 29.

According to employer Rebecca Berry, vice president, People and Culture at St. Charles Health System, “At St. Charles, we have a core organizational belief that our strength is in our people. We encourage the growth and development of our young professionals knowing that it will take all of us working together to build a strong and innovative health care system that will be here to serve Central Oregonians for the next century.”

Kaleb Pool, Bend YP and social committee co-chair said, “Through the challenges 2020 has presented, Bend YP has been a savior for YP’s and the community. The hiatus we experienced from March through September brought us all closer together and made our appreciation for each other even stronger. The engagement from each individual truly shows the dedication we all have to improving the culture of our community and the connections between one another.”

“Having the support and accountability of this group has been such a blessing; it helped me tackle 2020’s challenges head-on with confidence. From virtual coffee breaks and happy hours, the hybrid YP Summit, I can’t wait to see what we come up with for the coming year,” said Bend YP Miranda Funk.

More information and YP Passports are available at BendYP.org