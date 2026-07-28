Bend Chamber Seeks Four New Board Members

(Photo courtesy of Bend Chamber)

The Bend Chamber is seeking applications for four open positions on its Board of Directors. The Board consists of 12 voting directors, each serving a three-year term, in addition to ex-officio directors who serve at the pleasure of the board chair.

The Board of Directors is the Chamber’s governing body and is responsible for setting the organization’s long-term strategic direction, providing fiduciary oversight and establishing official Chamber positions on legislative and public policy issues. The Board works closely with the Chamber CEO and staff to advance the Chamber’s mission and strengthen the regional business community. The Chamber is committed to fostering a welcoming, engaged board that reflects the diversity of Bend’s business community.

Criteria for BOD consideration:

Your business or organization must be a current Bend Chamber member in good standing. You must be a business owner or serve in an executive or senior leadership role within your organization. You must be able to commit the time necessary to fulfill Board responsibilities, including:

• Eight monthly Board meetings (approximately two hours each)

• One annual Board retreat (approximately three hours)

• Attendance at Chamber events (at least one per month)

• Representing the Chamber in meetings with elected officials, business leaders and community partners

bendchamber.org