Bend City Council Continues with Goal Setting Process

The Bend City Council is in the process of setting goals for the 2025-2027 biennium, after gathering input from community members, including: a community survey, open houses and pop-up events aimed at listening and gathering priorities from the community to shape goals for the next two years.

The City Council received feedback from the community in five different goal areas: Growth, Housing, Transportation, Public Safety, and Environment and Climate.

In the community survey, when asked: “What is the most important issue in Bend that you would like your local government leaders to do something about?”, the community shared the need to address houselessness, cost and availability of housing, and transportation issues.

On the topic of Growth, the City Council heard feedback that the community’s desire is to have thoughtful, balanced and sustainable growth while preserving the natural beauty of Bend and the quality of life.

Regarding the topic of Housing, feedback from the community indicated a need for more affordable housing options, for critical workforce and low and middle-income earners. There are also concerns about houselessness and finding permanent housing solutions.

The feedback on Transportation expressed the need for an efficient, safe and sustainable transportation system that supports the growing population and enhances the quality of life in Bend.

Community members said on the topic of Public Safety that they want to see a safe and inclusive community with effective law enforcement and traffic safety as well as emergency planning.

Finally, on the topic of Environment and Climate, feedback indicates the community would like proactive and sustainable policies to address climate change, protect natural resources and ensure the health and safety of the community.

The City Council will review and discuss their draft goals during a work session at their March 5 meeting in preparation for approving a goal framework during the March 19 Council meeting. They will adopt the goal work plan at their June 18 City Council meeting.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please -contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

