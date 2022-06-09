Bend Community Service Day — Benefiting Laurel Pocket Park

Windermere in Bend and Sunriver is dedicating its 38th Annual Community Service Day to the Bend Beautification Program.

Local real estate brokers from Bend and Sunriver will put their own spin on Windermere Real Estate’s 38th Annual Community Service Day by volunteering for the Bend Beautification Program on Friday, June 10. Windermere’s Community Service Day is a beloved summer tradition where the company’s nearly 300 offices across the Western United States close their doors to allow brokers, managers, owners and staff to devote their workday to projects that positively impact the neighborhoods where they live and work.

This is a unique opportunity to highlight a local business doing good in the community. Reporters are invited to stop by the event to capture photos and video to pair this story with interesting visuals.

WHAT: On this year’s Community Service Day, Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate brokers will be volunteering for the Bend Beautification Program by helping with general clean up and maintenance at Laurel Pocket Park in Bend. Brokers will spend the day picking up litter, planting native pollinator plants, removing non-native invasive plants and spreading mulch.

On this year’s Community Service Day, Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate brokers will be volunteering for the Bend Beautification Program by helping with general clean up and maintenance at Laurel Pocket Park in Bend. Brokers will spend the day picking up litter, planting native pollinator plants, removing non-native invasive plants and spreading mulch. WHEN: Friday, June 10, 2022 | 10am-12pm and 1-3pm

Friday, June 10, 2022 | 10am-12pm and 1-3pm WHERE: Laurel Pocket Park, Olney Ave. and Eighth St. intersection

Established in 1984, Windermere’s Community Service Day has been recognized nationally as a model hands-on volunteer program and has been adopted by other real estate companies and businesses around the country.

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 7,000 agents in ten states. Last year, Windermere closed 77,000 home sales for more than $51 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $46 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

windermere.com