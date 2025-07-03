Bend Design 2025 Celebrates Ten Years at Oregon State University – Cascades

Bend Design 2025, a program of Scalehouse, will be celebrating ten years of creative community and our commitment to designing a better future with a new location at Oregon State University – Cascades. The conference will take place on November 7-8, 2025 on the campus and feature speakers and workshops from diverse design backgrounds and inspire attendees to imagine what design can do for good.

Known for its commitment to creativity, innovation and interdisciplinary thinking, OSU-Cascades offers the perfect environment for curious minds to connect, explore and be inspired. The university’s mission aligns beautifully with the spirit of Bend Design — encouraging bold ideas, fostering inclusive design and building a more sustainable future.

Situated within walking distance of the Old Mill District and the Century Center, attendees will enjoy easy access to some of Bend’s best restaurants, bars and gathering spots — along with instant immersion in the natural beauty that defines Central Oregon. From campus, the outdoors is always just a few steps away, whether you’re chasing inspiration or a trailhead.

The OSU–Cascades campus is also a model of sustainable development, built on a reclaimed pumice mine and designed with carbon neutrality in mind. Its commitment to environmental stewardship mirrors Bend Design’s values — making it the ideal setting for a future-forward creative conference.

“As we celebrate ten years, we are inspired to ask our creative community: ‘how can design take us into a more connected, vibrant future?’” says Marley Weedman Lorish, Scalehouse Executive Director. “Bend Design is a unique conference which inspires attendees by sharing the power of creativity and design in enriching community identity, fostering civic engagement and providing cross-sector benefits, from mental health and education to workforce skill building and more.”

This year unites designers, artists and creative minds for a celebration of the growing innovative and creative Bend design community. Through inspiring talks, workshops and welcoming gatherings, Bend Design encourages creativity and connection among attendees, speakers and the greater Bend community.

Passes will be available for purchase August 6 on the Scalehouse website.

2025 Conference Partners Include:

OSU-Cascades

Bend Cultural Tourism Fund

The Source Weekly

Statehood Media

Bend Magazine

Cascade Business News

About Scalehouse:

Scalehouse is a multidisciplinary contemporary arts center convening diverse thinkers for in-depth discussions, artistic collaborations, exhibitions and events, including Bend Design Week and Scalehouse Gallery. Scalehouse believes our shared future presents complex challenges and opportunities, not just benefiting from creativity but requiring it. We are committed to programming that’s accessible, provocative, extraordinary and inclusive — always with an eye toward a better future.

