Bend Endurance Academy Athletes Secure Spots at USA Climbing Divisionals

(Photos courtesy of Bend Endurance Academy)

Bend Endurance Academy (BEA) celebrates the exceptional performances of its athletes at Regional Championships held this past weekend at Portland Rock Gym- Beaverton. Climbers compete on three different rope routes, and with only one attempt to climb, the athletes must draw on all the training, movement skills, and tactical preparation that they have been honing at practices all year.

Out of 12 athletes competing at Regionals, seven BEA athletes secured top 13 placements in their respective categories, with three podium finishes and one Regional Champion. Three athletes also competed in their first ever rope Regional Championships. Those in the top 13 secured spots to compete at the upcoming USAC Divisionals Championships at PRG on May 31 and June 1. Vance Stanfield, Nathaniel Perullo, Quinn Nash-Webber, Soren Hasselblad, Logan Wallace, Soren Long, and Ryker Long will all represent BEA in the lead/top rope competition.

“This Regionals Championship event demonstrated the athletes’ persistence, commitment, and ability to try hard.” said Cate Beebe, climbing director and coach at Bend Endurance Academy. “We’re so proud of each of our athletes for the effort that they have put into training for this event over the past few months.”

If your climber is interested in learning about competition climbing with an experienced team of coaches, check out the BEA Open Practices this summer! Sign up on our website!

For more information about Bend Endurance Academy and its programs, visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

For more information, please visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

Mission:

The Bend Endurance Academy promotes healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. All programs offered emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Vision:

A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.

Donate:

Donating money to the Academy is a great way to support our mission and vision. Our programs charge tuition but we do not turn children away because of what they can afford. We run a very lean company with low overhead and use our resources efficiently. Business sponsorships, fundraisers and events are important for our success, but it is still individual donors — our families — who give the most!

Individuals: Individuals may make tax-deductible donations because we are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We also accept gear donations like bicycles, skis and other sport equipment that we use as loaners or provide to kids in need.

Businesses: Businesses may sponsor the Academy, our vans, uniforms or one of our events.

bendenduranceacademy.org