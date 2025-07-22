Bend Endurance Academy Fall Programming Registration Now Open

(Photo courtesy of Bend Endurance Academy)

Bend Endurance Academy (BEA) is excited to announce that enrollment for Fall 2025 youth Rock Climbing and Mountain Biking programs opened yesterday on bendenduranceacademy.org. These programs offer youth of all ages and abilities the opportunity to stay active, build confidence, and connect with peers in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.

In addition to fall programming, a limited number of spaces remain in August indoor and outdoor climbing and biking summer camps, including combo multi-sport options.

Fall 2025 Mountain Biking Programs

Led by a dedicated team of experienced coaches, BEA’s mountain biking programs take place on Central Oregon’s iconic trail systems. Options are available for all experience levels from riders just off training wheels to advanced youth racing on the Enduro Development Team.

Pushbikes | Balance and biking basics through games and play for our youngest riders

PreK/Kindergarten Team | Intro to trail riding for independent pedalers (no training wheels)

1st–2nd Grade Team | Fundamentals-focused riding for young, independent riders

Girls 1st-2nd Team | Skill-building rides designed to empower and excite young girls on bikes

Girls 3rd–7th Grade MTB Team | Fun, supportive rides for girls building endurance and technical skills

6th–8th Grade MTB Team | Intermediate trail exploration and fitness progression for middle schoolers

Enduro Development Team | Gravity-focused riding and downhill progression for experienced riders (5th grade+)

Enduro Downhill Race Team | Competitive enduro and DH training and travel for advanced high school riders

“We’re thrilled to launch our 2025/26 mountain bike programs with the Fall season kicking off in September!” says MTB Program Director Conor Munns. “Many of our incredible coaches are returning to guide both new and experienced riders. Our programs cater to all skill levels, focusing on progression, safety, teamwork, and instilling a lifelong passion for the sport.”

Youth Climbing Programs

BEA’s youth climbing programs take place in their youth-dedicated indoor facility in Bend, OR, featuring routes and movement stations designed specifically for young athletes’ progression, technique building and of course fun!

Competitive Teams:

U15–U20 Divisional/National Team | For high-level competitors with recent Divisional/National experience

U15–U20 Local/Regional Team | For climbers with regional or qualifying level experience, ready to train and grow

U11–U13 Local/Regional Team | Competitive team for younger climbers with experience and strong motivation

Recreational & Development Teams:

KinderClimb | Intro to climbing for kindergarteners through games, movement and fun challenges

Elementary Rec Teams Dynos / Jug-or-nots | Beginner-friendly club for new and returning climbers excited to play, learn and make friends

Elementary Development Team | Structured, age appropriate training for motivated young climbers with prior experience

Middle/High School Rec & Devo Teams | Structured training for 6th-12th grade climbers ready to level up.

Homeschool Climb Club | Mid-day climbing club for homeschoolers grades 1-5th focused on movement, teamwork and fun

Whether your child is just learning to climb or is ready to pursue competition goals, BEA’s programs emphasize technical development, confidence building and community. Their experienced coaches create a fun and encouraging space where young climbers learn to problem-solve, push their limits and celebrate progress on and off the wall.

Why Choose Youth Sports at BEA?

Getting kids involved in sports has lasting impact far beyond physical fitness. BEA’s programming fosters:

Social connection and teamwork

and teamwork Confidence through overcoming challenges

through overcoming challenges Problem-solving in dynamic environments

in dynamic environments Healthy risk-taking in a safe and structured setting

in a safe and structured setting A lifelong love for movement and the outdoors

Need Help Choosing a Program?

Not sure which team is right for your child? BEA Program Directors are happy to help families find the best fit based on age, experience, and goals. Reach out with questions for personalized support!

Enrollment for Fall Programs Opens July 21 at 6pm!

Learn more and register at bendenduranceacademy.org