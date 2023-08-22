Bend Endurance Academy Invites Climbers to Participate in Free Climbing Team Tryouts

Bend Endurance Academy (BEA) is excited to announce its upcoming free climbing team tryouts. Unlike traditional tryouts, our approach focuses on providing climbers the opportunity to experience the teams firsthand and find the best fit for their individual goals and climbing levels.

The open tryout days at Bend Endurance Academy are designed to give participants an immersive experience within the teams. Athletes will have the chance to explore the brand new climbing facility, engage with the team’s coaching staff, and connect with fellow team members. Each 90-minute practice will allow prospective team climbers to gain insight into the academy’s coaching methods and team dynamics.

Cate Beebe, climbing director at Bend Endurance Academy, emphasizes, “This tryout format is centered around the athletes. We hope to guide climbers towards teams that align with their skill level, season objectives, and overall climbing goals. As coaches, we are dedicated to providing a supportive environment for athletes to excel, no matter which team they choose.”

With tryout days for the Development and Competition teams, Bend Endurance Academy aims to foster the growth and progression of all young athletes interested in joining the program. Participation in the tryouts is a great opportunity for youth athletes to explore their climbing goals and connect with the BEA community. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up for a tryout day.

For more information about the facility, and to sign up for a try out day, follow the link here!

Schedule:

August 22, 25, 26 and 29

10:30am-12pm

Location:

Bend Endurance Academy

222 SE Reed Market Rd., Ste. 200

Bend

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

bendenduranceacademy.org