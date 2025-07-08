Bend Endurance Academy Youth Riders Shine at NW Cup Round 4 in Whitefish, Montana

The Bend Endurance Academy (BEA) Youth Race Team delivered an impressive showing at the fourth round of the Northwest Cup series at Whitefish Mountain Resort. With five podium finishes and standout performances across multiple categories, BEA athletes demonstrated grit, speed and a strong team presence on one of the most anticipated stops on the NW Cup circuit.

Whitefish Mountain Resort welcomed racers with ideal summer riding conditions, freshly worked trails and a mountain community that knows how to put on a great race. New berms, updated turns and fast, technical features set the stage for high-level racing, while a well-timed mix of moisture and mild temperatures made for prime course conditions.

BEA athletes rose to the occasion:

Cat 2 Men 15–16 | 1st Eli Grass , 2nd Harper Molan

| 1st , 2nd Cat 1 Men 16U | 3rd Teo Gray , 5th Emile Chabu

| 3rd , 5th Cat 1 Men 19–29 | 1st Conor Munns (BEA Mountain Biking Program Director and Head Coach)

| 1st (BEA Mountain Biking Program Director and Head Coach) Cat 1 Women 18U | 8th Hailey Weston

| 8th Cat 1 Men 17–18 | 12th Ian van Kriedt

In total, BEA athletes and coaches claimed five podiums, highlighting the strength and depth of the team’s development program.

Team camaraderie and the adventure of racing at a new venue were just as memorable as the results. “Super fun racing and riding with teammates and exploring a new place,” said Eli Grass, who topped the podium in his category. Fellow podium finisher Teo Gray added, “The weekend was really dialed and the team was on top of it in terms of riding and camping. It was an amazing time overall.” For Harper Molan, the weekend was a milestone: “It was super cool to get to ride a new bike park that none of us had ridden before, and it was good to see so many BEA jerseys on the podium.”

Up next, the team will travel to Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah for the third stop of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, followed by Downhill Nationals in August at Big Bear Resort in California.

Want to support the team? Join us at Between Evergreens in Bend on July 19 for a Bike & Car Wash Fundraiser to help our riders get to Nationals!

About Bend Endurance Academy:

Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Bend, Oregon, offering inclusive and high-quality youth programs in climbing, mountain biking and Nordic skiing. Serving over 1,000 athletes annually, BEA champions healthy living and lifelong passion for sports with a focus on inclusion, personal growth and community engagement to cultivate resilient, compassionate leaders for a unified future.

bendenduranceacademy.org