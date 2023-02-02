Bend Environmental Town Hall February 12

The 2023 Oregon Legislative Session is in full swing, and there’s a lot at stake. We have incredible opportunities this year to better protect our environment, improve the health of our communities, and address the climate crisis. With a new governor, and new leadership in the Oregon Legislature, this is an exciting time for Oregon. And, with an ever-growing and strong environmental community here, we can make big things happen.

So, I hope you will join OLCV and two Bend-area climate champions — Representatives Jason Kropf and Emerson Levy — for our town hall to hear more about the environmental priorities for this session.

Bend Environmental Town Hall

When: Sunday, February 12 from 12:30-2pm

Where: Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend, OR 97701

RSVP Here!

This will be a great opportunity to hear from some of the leaders and experts on the challenges facing Oregon’s environment and what we can do about them in 2023. Our panel of speakers, including some of our partners in the Oregon Conservation Network (OCN), will provide brief presentations on each of our priority bills and discuss some of the political dynamics in the Capitol. Then we’ll wrap up the event by taking questions from the audience.