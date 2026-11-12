Bend Film Festival Named One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World

(Image courtesy of Bend Film Festival)

Bend Film Festival has been named one of MovieMaker Magazine‘s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2026!

We last received this award back in 2019, so it’s exciting to be recognized once again!

From the filmmakers who bring their incredible stories to Central Oregon, to the audiences who fill our theaters, to the volunteers, members, sponsors, partners, and supporters who make it all happen — we’re only cool because you’re so cool.

We’re so proud to continue to put Bend on the film festival map, and even prouder of the amazing community that makes this Festival what it is.

Thank you for being part of it! Here’s to many more years of great films in the high desert!

Here’s what MovieMaker said:

“The Bend Film Festival feels straight out of a fairy tale – a magical town of cinephiles, home to the last Blockbuster, and possessing a picturesque autumn wonderland as its backdrop,” notes moviemaker Nathan Xia. He adds that the festival, which just wrapped its 23rd edition, is known for a team that “goes the extra mile every step of the way to make the filmmaker experience as memorable and smooth as possible. … In Bend, you’ll feel supported as an artist through the festival itself and the passionate community that rallies around it. Some of the most meaningful conversations I’ve had with audiences have come from here.” Xia also appreciates that “the panels are crafted with intention, the filmmaker events are handled with care, and the programming, led by Selin Sevinç, curated one of my favorite lineups on the festival circuit, consisting of diverse perspectives that fundamentally challenge the way you see the world.”