(Photo courtesy of Bend Fire & Rescue)

Beginning on Wednesday, December 2, Bend Fire & Rescue’s Santa Express will visit neighborhoods around Bend to collect donations of food, clothing and toys to support Central Oregon families in need this holiday season.

The Santa Express will visit three neighborhoods:

Wednesday, December 2: Southeast Bend – Foxborough, Larkspur and Sun Meadow neighborhoods

Friday, December 4: Northwest Bend – Three Pines, Westside Meadows and Shevlin Ridge neighborhoods

Saturday, December 5: Southwest Bend – Pine Ridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods

Route details are available at bendoregon.gov/santa-express.

Santa and Bend Fire crews will begin at 6pm each night, slowly walking the neighborhood routes and gathering donations. Community members are encouraged to meet Santa along the way with donations of non-perishable foods, new toys or gently used clothing. Gifts and clothing for teenagers are especially needed, as donations for teens are often limited.

Donations are provided to The Salvation Army of Bend and Central Oregon, who have been hosting Santa Express alongside Bend Fire for over 25 years and have helped collect hundreds of pounds of donations for local families.

Those needing assistance with food or presents can call The Salvation Army at 541-389-8888.