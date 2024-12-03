Bend Firefighters Host Annual Mustache Bash

The Bend Firefighters are hosting the annual Mustache Bash on Tuesday, December 3 from 5-9pm at 10 Barrel Brewing — East (62950 NE 18th Street). Families and friends are invited to don their western-wear and come out for a fun evening supporting a good cause.

The event will feature several raffle prizes donated by local businesses, including a grand raffle for a 45-minute scenic helicopter ride over the Cascades donated by Airlink Critical Care. Raffle tickets for the helicopter ride can be purchased at the event or online at bendcommunityassistance.org and you do not need to be present to win.

There will also be a hairy competition among local firefighters who have been working all year on growing the perfect crumb catchers!

Funds from this year’s bash will help the Bend Firefighter’s Community Assistance Program eliminate costs for local students to attend Camp Fire Axe, Bend Fire & Rescue’s annual four-day summer camp for high schoolers interested in exploring a career in the fire service. Bash-goers can sponsor students or donate in addition to partaking in raffles.

The Bend Fire Community Assistance Program is a nonprofit started by Bend Firefighters to help meet identified needs and respond to crises in the Bend community. Firefighters often encounter difficult situations where families require help beyond traditional fire department services.

Learn more about the Bend Fire Community Assistance Program, purchase raffle tickets or donate today at bendcommunityassistance.org.

Can’t make it to the Bash? You can still buy a raffle ticket for the helicopter ride and/or donate to the Community Assistance Program at bendcommunityassistance.org.

