Bend Fitness & Nutrition Coaches Launch a Free Program to Help Solve the Obesity Epidemic

Local fitness and nutrition coaches Crystal Whithaus and Christophe Adrien of Healthy Lifestyles Bend have launched a new program called the Community Fitness Pledge. The Community Fitness Pledge is a program designed to help solve the obesity epidemic in a different way. Crystal and Christophe understand that the obesity epidemic affects lower income brackets more severely, and the people who need fitness and nutrition coaching the most to establish a healthier way of life can’t afford such services. That’s why they have launched their new initiative to coach low-income, clinically obese members of the community for free. Participants will follow a 15-week course that includes exercise, nutrition and mindfulness coaching.

“We are starting from a place where we want to be of service first,” said Crystal Whithaus. “Helping people live happier, healthier lives and solving the obesity epidemic are our passion. It’s what we’ve always wanted to do. The Community Fitness Pledge is how we’re going to be able to do the most good, and we want it to be a community effort.”

The fitness and nutrition coaching duo still have to pay the bills. They have created a Patreon page where members of the community who support their mission can contribute to the program and partially sponsor participants who are receiving services for free. Patrons will gain access to exclusive content and updates from the Healthy Lifestyles Bend team as well as progress reports from participants. Visit the pledge page to learn more: healthylifestylesbend.com/take-the-pledge .

Healthy Lifestyles Bend is already working with three participants for free and looking to take on seven more. Qualified applicants can sign up at: healthylifestylesbend.com/contact.

About Healthy Lifestyles Bend

Crystal and Christophe are a fitness, nutrition and lifestyle coaching duo based in Bend. They share a lifelong passion for health and fitness, as well as helping others do better. Both Crystal and Christophe are certified personal trainers, certified fitness coaches and certified nutritionists through the International Sports Sciences Association. Christophe additionally received a Master’s degree from OSU in 2011, with endorsements to teach health and fitness at the secondary level.

Crystal and Christophe live in Bend with their two dogs, Jean-Luc and Wesley. For more information, contact Christophe Adrien, 541-390-1724 or at gethealthy@healthylifestylesbend.com .