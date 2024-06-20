Bend Founders Announce Revolutionary Pet Product Launch

Companions Best Diet Inc., headquartered in Bend, unveils the region’s latest innovation. Poised to transform the pet wellness landscape nationwide, Good Dawg Gravy, a revolutionary line of all-natural, healthy and nutritious, Core Longevity Supplement-infused food toppers, promises to elevate the health and vitality of pets at every stage of life.

Founded by Russell Easter and Stuart Hicks, who met at successful local tech startup, G5, Companions Best Diet Inc. is driven by a passion for pets’ well-being. Easter’s inspiration for Good Dawg Gravy came when he witnessed his own dogs’ struggle with arthritis. Frustrated by the lack of healthy offerings with CBD for dogs on the market, he set out to create a homemade solution in his kitchen. What started as a labor of love soon gained traction among friends and neighbors who witnessed the dramatic changes in his dogs, prompting Easter to envision a nationwide delivery service for these nutritious pet products. (His research led him to discover Rodney Habib’s The Forever Dog, which revealed the author’s discovery that Core Longevity Supplements rank among the most important markers for long lasting, healthy, canine lives.)

Hicks’s expertise in product launches and CBD’s therapeutic beneﬁts complimented Easter’s career in sales and e-commerce, allowing the duo to realize the untapped potential in the Pet CBD market during their visit to SUPERZOO in 2021 (the industry’s premier retailer trade show.) They observed a gap in the market for their all natural, CBD-infused gravies as all of the choices offered to consumers are either unhealthy treats, or tinctures, (oils), laden with chemicals and unhealthy carrier oils.

In their pursuit of a launch-ready, healthy, shelf-stable product, Easter and Hicks enlisted the expertise of a Chief Food Scientist with a distinguished background in developing pet brands (such as IAMS and Eukanuba for Procter & Gamble.) This collaboration led to the creation of Good Dawg Gravy – Original, which quickly gained popularity among Bend’s discerning pet owners.

Listening closely to feedback from their local subscriber base, CBD Inc. expanded its product line to include specialized formulas catering to the unique needs of aging, anxious, and youthful pets. Each formula is meticulously crafted with CBD certiﬁed by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

CBD Inc started monthly subscription deliveries in late 2022, and by Spring of 2023, four formulas of Good Dawg Gravy were being delivered to a growing list of monthly subscribers throughout Central Oregon (Good Dawg Gravy – Original, Good Dawg Gravy – Senior, Good Dawg Gravy – Youth, and Good Dawg Gravy – Calming.) Easter and Hicks report over 250 customers have eagerly embraced the locally crafted, all natural CBD dog gravy.

Recent milestones include the USPTO trademarking of “Crafted Better Days,” and the launch of CraftedBetterDays.com, offering a seamless shopping experience on the BigCommerce platform. Furthermore, the company has established an automated production facility in Bend and is actively seeking passionate gravy makers who share Easter and Hicks’s dedication to excellence, pet health and nutrition.

As Companions Best Diet Inc. embarks on its national launch, it aims to revolutionize the pet wellness industry by providing pet owners with a natural, effective solution to support their companions’ health and happiness.

CraftedBetterDays.com