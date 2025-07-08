Bend Golf Club Celebrates Centennial Week July 7-12 with Member Events Honoring 100 Years

(Jacky Benny is sitting with the ladies of BGC at the Club’s original clubhouse – 1956 | Photo courtesy of Bend Golf Club)

Bend Golf Club announces its Centennial Week celebration running July 7-12, 2025, marking 100 years of golf and community in Central Oregon. This special week of member events pays tribute to the Club’s rich history while showcasing everything it offers today.

Each day will highlight a different aspect of the Club for members to enjoy:

Monday, July 7 — Glow Golf Par 3 Event: A fun kickoff with a seven-hole glow-in-the-dark golf course, 9:15pm shotgun start.

Tuesday, July 8 — Athletic Center Day: A 100-point themed decathlon featuring tennis, pickleball, swimming, cardio, weightlifting, and the golf simulator. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will be on-site, passing out iced coffee and other refreshing drinks. The day ends with a Wooden Tennis Racquet Social where members play tennis with classic wooden racquets.

Wednesday, July 9 — Ladies Day: Modified Stableford golf format to reach 100 points.

Thursday, July 10 — Men’s Day: Also featuring the 100-point Stableford format.

Friday, July 11 — Family Fun Night: Sponsored by Alpine Entertainment, this evening will feature a bouncy house, inflatable carnival games, and a human-sized foosball table. Kona Shaved Ice will be on site, passing out cool refreshments.

Saturday, July 12: Grand Finale

The Club’s Centennial Week culminates in an especially meaningful day of events celebrating its history:

Hickory Golf Event: Members will play the Club’s original 9-hole layout (currently holes 14-13 on the back nine) using authentic hickory clubs and era-style balls provided by Play Hickory. Two shotgun start times are scheduled for 8am and 11:30am.

Members will play the Club’s original 9-hole layout (currently holes 14-13 on the back nine) using authentic hickory clubs and era-style balls provided by Play Hickory. Two shotgun start times are scheduled for 8am and 11:30am. Time Capsule Ceremony: At 3:30pm, the Club will bury a time capsule filled with mementos and records of the centennial year. The capsule will be marked to be unearthed on Bend Golf Club’s 150th anniversary in 2075.

At 3:30pm, the Club will bury a time capsule filled with mementos and records of the centennial year. The capsule will be marked to be unearthed on Bend Golf Club’s 150th anniversary in 2075. Past Presidents and Club Champions Parade: Following the ceremony, a bagpiper will lead past presidents and champions in a special processional down the 18th hole — a tribute to the leadership and talent that shaped the Club’s century of success.

Following the ceremony, a bagpiper will lead past presidents and champions in a special processional down the 18th hole — a tribute to the leadership and talent that shaped the Club’s century of success. Centennial Grand Finale Social: Members will gather in the Clubhouse for food, drinks, and live entertainment featuring local band Brent Alan and His Funky Friends to close out the celebration in style.

Bend Golf Club is excited to welcome its members for a memorable week — honoring 100 years of golf, camaraderie, and community.

bendgolfclub.com/membership