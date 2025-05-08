Bend Golf Club Hosts U.S. Senior Open Final Qualifier

Bend Golf Club is honored to partner with the United States Golf Association (USGA) to host the Final Qualifier for the 2025 U.S. Senior Open on Monday, May 19. This prestigious event marks a special highlight during the Club’s 100th anniversary year, adding to a century-long tradition of excellence in golf.

The course is in exceptional championship condition, ready to challenge some of the top senior golfers vying for a coveted spot in the U.S. Senior Open, set to be held June 26-29 at the Broadmoor (East Course) in Colorado Springs.

The final qualifying spots to complete the field will be determined after the last local qualifier on Friday, May 9th. Following this date, the USGA will announce the official field size, participating players, and the number of qualifying spots available at Bend Golf Club.

This exciting event is free and open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to walk the course and enjoy watching elite competition on one of Central Oregon’s most storied golf venues.

Please note: spectator access is walking-only; no spectator carts will be available.

Our Club’s restaurant and snack bar will be open throughout the day, welcoming members and guests to enjoy food and beverages while taking in the action.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the USGA and these incredible players to Bend Golf Club during our Centennial year,” said Josh Coccagna, general manager. “Our team has worked hard to present the course in top playing condition, and we’re excited to give the public a front-row seat to watch championship-level golf right here in Bend.”

Founded on January 29, 1925, Bend Golf Club proudly celebrates 100 years of golf, camaraderie and community in Central Oregon.

