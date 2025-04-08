Bend Golf Club Partners with Deschutes Historical Museum to Celebrate 100 Years

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

Bend Golf Club announces a meaningful collaboration with the Deschutes Historical Museum in celebration of the Club’s Centennial year. As part of this milestone, the Museum is hosting a special display throughout April that shows the evolution and legacy of the Bend Golf Club.

This curated display highlights the Club’s rich 100-year history, offering visitors a glimpse into how it has grown into one of the most cherished golf and community destinations in the state. The display is open during the museum’s regular hours at the Deschutes Historical Museum in downtown Bend.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Museum for their support and partnership,” said the Club’s Membership Director, Bevan Nicolaisen. “Their dedication to preserving and sharing the history of our region is truly admirable. We encourage our members and the entire Central Oregon community to visit the Museum—not only to view our centennial display but also to explore all the fascinating exhibits that tell the story of our beloved town.

In addition, Bend Golf Club is excited to welcome Vanessa Ivey, museum manager, to the Club on Thursday, April 17th, from 5-6:30pm, where she will present A Town Called Bend. This engaging presentation shares the story of Bend’s transformation—from a small hamlet nestled among sage and pine to a thriving community and metropolis in the Deschutes Valley. The event is open to members and promises to be an entertaining and educational experience for all ages.

Bend Golf Club officially celebrated its 100th anniversary on January 29, 2025. Over the past century, it has evolved into a vibrant and welcoming community renowned for its exceptional course conditions, particularly its premier putting greens, and year-round amenities that cater to all membership types and ages. More than just a golf club, it has become a gathering place that is a proud cornerstone in Bend’s story.

As we reﬂect on our centennial year, we remain deeply honored to be part of the region’s historical

fabric and are committed to continuing the legacy for generations to come.

Read the Fireside Chat with Vanessa Ivey Here

bendgolfclub.com