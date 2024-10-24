Bend Golf Club to Host Eighth Annual Holiday Bazaar on November 3

Bend Golf Club is excited to announce its Eighth Annual Holiday Bazaar, set to take place on Sunday, November 3, from 10am to 4pm. This much-anticipated event will be held at the Bend Golf Club, located at 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend, OR 97702.

Join us for a festive day ﬁlled with holiday spirit, as local artisans and vendors showcase their unique creations. Whether you’re shopping for gifts for loved ones or treating yourself, the Holiday Bazaar offers a diverse selection of handmade goods, seasonal decorations, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community together for this year’s Holiday Bazaar,” said Bevan Nicolaisen, membership director. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local vendors and ﬁnd one-of-a-kind items that make the perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday season.”

The Holiday Bazaar promises to be a fantastic way to kick off the holiday season and connect with friends and neighbors.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 10am-4pm

Location: Bend Golf Club, 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend, OR 97702

Admission to the Holiday Bazaar is free, and all are welcome to join in the festivities. Attendees can enjoy a meal in our restaurant from 11am to 4pm.

Come and experience the joy of the season at Bend Golf Club’s Holiday Bazaar!

About Bend Golf Club:

Bend Golf Club is dedicated to providing an exceptional golﬁng and social experience while fostering community engagement. Our events aim to bring together residents and visitors alike, celebrating local talent and creativity. Fun fact: Bend Golf Club is proud to be Central Oregon’s oldest golf club, and next year they will be celebrating their 100th anniversary!

Stay tuned for details about our exciting centennial celebrations in 2025!

bendgolfclub.com