Bend Golf Club to Host Final Qualifier for 124th U.S. Amateur Championship

Bend Golf Club is proud to announce that it will host the final qualifying stage for the prestigious 124th U.S. Amateur Championship on Monday, July 29, 2024. This exciting event will bring top amateur golfers from around the region to compete for a coveted spot in the U.S. Amateur Championship, which will be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

The U.S. Amateur Championship is one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf, with a storied history dating back to 1895. As the final qualifying stage, the competition at Bend Golf Club will be intense, featuring some of the finest amateur golfers vying for a chance to showcase their skills on a national stage.

Among the competitors is Bend’s very own Sam Renner, who has been making waves in the local golf scene with his exceptional talent and recent victory at the 122nd PNGA Men’s Amateur Championship at Wine Valley Golf Club last weekend. Sam’s participation in this qualifier is a source of great pride for our community, and we invite everyone to come out and support him as he takes on this incredible challenge.

“We are thrilled to host the final qualifier for the U.S. Amateur Championship at Bend Golf Club,” said Bevan Nicolaisen, membership director of Bend Golf Club. “This event not only highlights the high caliber of our course but also gives our community the opportunity to witness top-level amateur golf right here in Bend.

The event will begin at 9am, with golfers teeing off throughout the day. Spectators are welcome to attend and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Bend Golf Club while witnessing some outstanding golf. Admission is free, and we encourage local residents and golf enthusiasts to come out and support the players.

In addition to the thrilling competition, there will be food and beverage options available for purchase, as well as merchandise from the Bend Golf Club pro shop.

Join us at Bend Golf Club on July 29th for a day of extraordinary golf and community spirit as we celebrate the road to the 124th U.S. Amateur Championship!

About Bend Golf Club:

Bend Golf Club, established in 1925, is one of Central Oregon’s premier golf destinations. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, our club offers a challenging and picturesque course, top-notch amenities, and a welcoming community for golf enthusiasts of all levels. Bend Golf Club is excited to celebrate their historic Centennial next year!

