Bend High School-Based Health Center Relocates to Expanded Site

(Bend High SBHC Building | Photo courtesy of Mosaic Community Health)

Mosaic Community Health, in partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services, is excited to announce that the Bend High School-Based Health Center (SBHC) has relocated to a larger, newly refurbished facility. The new site is adjacent to the Bend Senior High campus at 606 SE Glenwood Drive. The clinic began seeing patients at the new location on Monday, March 23, and is now welcoming the community to celebrate the expanded space at an upcoming open house.

“The new Bend High SBHC allows us to expand access to both medical and behavioral health services for youth in our community,” said Ellie Millan, PNP, pediatric medical director at Mosaic. “We’re excited to open our doors and invite families, students and neighbors to come see the space, meet our team and celebrate this important investment in youth health.”

A family-friendly open house will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 4:30-6pm, offering an opportunity for community members to tour the new facility, meet the care team and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will also include light refreshments and prize drawings.

Community members can also preview the space in advance through a virtual tour:

bit.ly/BendHighSBHC.

The new site is located approximately 100 yards from the previous SBHC location, which was housed within a portion of the high school scheduled for demolition as part of the district’s ongoing campus modernization. The new clinic occupies a separate building owned by the school district and made available through a partnership agreement supporting continued access to student-centered healthcare services. The Bend High SBHC served nearly 700 students last year, and demand for accessible youth healthcare services continues to grow.

“School-based health centers are an important service for students and families, and Deschutes County is pleased to be a partner in supporting this work,” said Heather Kaisner, Deschutes County Public Health Director. “These centers function like a doctor’s office on school grounds, offering a range of medical and behavioral health services to help keep kids healthier and in school. Being on the school grounds helps to get students back in class more quickly and reduces the time parents need to take off work in order to transport their child to the doctor.”

The expanded facility nearly doubles the size of the previous space and includes three medical exam rooms and two behavioral health rooms, enhancing Mosaic’s ability to meet growing demand for youth health services. Hours of operation remain unchanged:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8am-5pm

8am-5pm Tuesday: 9am-6pm

9am-6pm Closed Daily from 1-2pm

The entrance to the new SBHC faces Glenwood Drive and can be accessed via both Glenwood Drive and NE 6th Street. A parking lot with designated spaces for pediatric patients is available off 6th Street, with additional on-street parking along Glenwood Drive.

The relocation is part of a broader, four-year redevelopment of the Bend High campus. In November 2022, voters approved a $249.7 million bond to improve safety and modernize aging schools across the Bend-La Pine School District. Approximately 59 percent of those funds are dedicated to Bend High. The project, designed by BBT Architects and constructed by Kirby Nagelhout Construction, began in summer 2024 and is expected to be completed in phases through 2028.

“School-based health centers provide ease and convenience in addressing the physical and mental health needs of our students, so they may have greater success in school and life,” Acting Superintendent Lisa Birk said. “We’re pleased to see the health center serving Bend Senior High School in a new location as we near the halfway mark in our four-year campus redevelopment. It’s important that students and families can continue to access these services during the school day without barriers such as cost and transportation.”

While Bend-La Pine Schools owns the land and building of the newly relocated SBHC, Mosaic raised funds for the refurbishment of the site, which included generous contributions from PacificSource Community Solutions ($200,000) and the OCCU Foundation ($10,000).

Mosaic’s school-based health centers function as independent pediatric clinics located on or near school grounds, providing convenient access to care for children from birth through age 18. Patients do not need to attend Bend High School—or be established Mosaic patients—to receive care.

Services offered at Mosaic SBHCs, including Bend High SBHC, include:

Annual well-child visits, vision and mental health screenings, vaccinations, sports physicals and general health concerns

Primary care, including diagnosis and treatment of illness or injury, developmental screening and chronic condition management

Behavioral health services, helping youth build skills to cope with social, emotional, and health challenges, with referrals to specialty care when appropriate

Mosaic operates seven school-based health centers across Central Oregon, working in close partnership with school districts, county health departments and community providers to ensure continuity of care. To schedule an appointment at the Bend High School-Based Health Center or another Mosaic location, call 541-383-3005.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics across the region, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all.

About Bend-La Pine Schools:

Bend-La Pine Schools serves over 16,000 students and their families across 33 schools. We are the fifth largest school district in Oregon and the second largest employer in Central Oregon. We aspire to provide an environment where every student and employee can thrive in our District.

About Deschutes County Health Services:

Deschutes County Health Services promotes and protects the health and safety of Deschutes County community. The Public Health division offers programs and services that prevent the spread of communicable diseases, ensure safe food and drinking water, promote healthy lifestyles, respond to emerging health threats, and provide immunizations, supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC) and nurse home visiting. The Behavioral Health division offers mental health and addiction services and supports people with developmental disabilities.

MosaicCH.org • deschutes.org/health • bend.k12.or.us/district