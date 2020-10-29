Bend is No. 2 Small City for Most Small-Business Owners

(Photo by Tim Mossholder of Pexels)

AdvisorSmith’s newest study on the Cities With the Most Small Business Owners examined 259 cities in the U.S. to see which small, midsize and large cities had the most small-business owners. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for small businesses, with many unfortunately having to permanently close their doors.

Our study used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s September 2020 release to find the small, midsize and large cities with the most small business owners. From our research, we discovered that Bend is the No. 2 small city with the most small-business owners.

Bend had 172.5 active small business owners per 1,000 residents. Nationally, small cities had an average of 47.7 small business owners per 1,000.

There are a total of 34,095 active small business owners in Bend.

Bend had more small business owners than Medford (#61).

We got into more detail in our study here: advisorsmith.com/data/cities-with-the-most-small-business-owners.



