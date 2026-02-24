Bend-La Pine Education Foundation Partnership with Mt. Bachelor Raises $28,125 for Local Students

((L-R, back row) Jamie Goldman, Michele Emery, Sara Odendahl. (L-R front row) Britta Pells, Presley Quon, Anne Westerhoff | Photo courtesy of Bend-La Pine Education Foundation)

The Bend-La Pine Education Foundation continues its partnership with Mt. Bachelor and the Ski 4 Schools program, now in its 21st year. This popular program offers discounted tickets to skiers and snowboarders and directs the proceeds to local area schools in Bend and Redmond. Once again, the tickets sold out in record time, raising $28,125 for Bend-La Pine students.

“The Bend-La Pine Education Foundation’s ongoing commitment to empowering youth and supporting teachers is essential to our community,” said Mt. Bachelor spokesperson Presley Quon. “While Ski 4 Schools has existed for over two decades, the fundraiser has gained a lot of traction in the past few years. We look forward to keeping the momentum going. It’s awesome to see people rally around snow sports while supporting local schools.”

Since 2005, Mt. Bachelor has generously donated over $232,000 to support students in Bend-La Pine Schools through the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation’s Activity Fee Scholarship program. Each year, the program funds approximately 270 student activity fees for OSAA-sanctioned sports and activities at middle schools and high schools in the district.

These scholarships ensure that extracurricular opportunities, such as sports teams and clubs, are open to every student, regardless of their financial situation, removing barriers to participation.

“We appreciate Mt. Bachelor’s dedication to the Ski 4 Schools program and their collaboration with the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation. Offering these scholarships is crucial in helping all students achieve success through a well-rounded education. Mt. Bachelor’s ongoing support for our community is greatly valued and deserves recognition,” said Michele Emery, board president of the Education Foundation.

Started in 1988, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit composed of parents, community leaders, educators, and citizens who share the belief that a vibrant public school system is essential to the social and economic well-being of our community. The Foundation mobilizes community resources to fund innovative academic, STEAM, CTE, art, music and wellness programs that go beyond normal school funding at the 33 schools within the Bend-La Pine School District. Other programs include Activity Fee Scholarships and Perseverance Scholarships.

blpedfoundation.org