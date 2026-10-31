Bend-La Pine Schools to Host Community Engagement Session

Bend-La Pine Schools will host a community engagement session for students, staff, parents, and community members to share questions and concerns following the Silver Rail Elementary tragedy.

The session is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 5:30-7:30pm at Pilot Butte Middle School, 1501 NE Neff Road, Bend. The room’s maximum capacity is 400 people but a link to view the live-stream will be provided on the Silver Rail Community Information Hub. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

During this session the community can ask questions and voice their concerns. Bend-La Pine Schools leadership and school board members, along with representatives from the Bend Police Department, will be there to listen, take note of concerns, and answer questions.

In addition, a community survey is open now through November 9 for family and community members to submit questions and share other input with the Bend-La Pine Schools: Community Survey from the Donovan Group

Representatives from the National Mass Violence Center will be on site to facilitate Thursday’s conversation. The National Mass Violence Center (NMVC) supports victims and survivors of mass violence with access to information and services in the recovery process through victim assistance and professionals who are compassionate, well-trained, and respectful of victims’ needs and wishes.

Representatives from Deschutes County Behavioral Health Services will be present Thursday to provide mental health support.

The District also will host an engagement session on Wednesday, November 4, for families and staff of Silver Rail Elementary School. We will provide a live-stream link for news media wishing to view this session.