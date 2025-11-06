Bend-La Pine Schools to Relocate Realms Schools in 2026

(Photo courtesy of Bend La Pine Schools)

Realms Middle School and Realms High School, which share a leased building in northeast Bend, will relocate to other sites owned by Bend-La Pine Schools after the end of the current school year. The decision follows a thorough review of school district resources and facility costs, and a determination that it is no longer financially viable to continue leasing space for the schools beyond the current school year.

Realms High School, with 104 students, will merge with Bend Tech Academy (BTA), the District’s other choice-option high school, located at 1291 NE Fifth Street. BTA has 135 students. “By merging both schools under one roof, we have the opportunity to provide more robust and sustainable academic opportunities, drawing on the best of both schools,” Superintendent Steven Cook said.

Realms Middle School, with 140 students, will relocate to Buckingham Elementary School at 62560 Hamby Road. With an enrollment of 305, Buckingham has room to house both schools, like the District’s Westside Village and Three Rivers K-8 schools. Realms Middle will occupy its own portion of Buckingham, separate from elementary classrooms.

The District currently is adding a new cafeteria/multi-purpose room and kitchen onto Buckingham, with construction expected to be completed next summer. This expansion will provide a spacious, bright cafeteria that will double as a venue for school activities and community events.

Realms operates in a former warehouse at 20730 Brinson Blvd. Realms High has been there since 2018, joined in 2022 by Realms Middle. The building also houses District safety and custodial offices. At the conclusion of this school year, all of these programs and functions will relocate to District-owned facilities with appropriate space.

