Bend-LaPine Education Foundation Awarded $74,000 from Central Oregon Charity Golf Championship & the Mayantigo Foundation

Four golfers emerged as champions in this year’s Central Oregon Charity Golf Championship, raising $32,000 for the Bend-LaPine Education Foundation. The team consisted of Jonah Koski, Amy Simanton (owner of the Golf Farm), Carson Barry (also of the Golf Farm), and Spencer Gillet. Additionally, Amy Simanton achieved recognition by winning both the Women’s Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.

The Hayden Homes Central Oregon Charity Championship, organized by Green Barn Events and presented by Pacific Office Automation, Parr Lumber, Phillips & Company, and Subaru of Bend, was held at Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve. The event enabled 34 Central Oregon charities to compete for $80,000 in charitable funding.

Green Barn Events specializes in creating charity golf tournaments and events that connect corporate sponsors with local nonprofits to raise significant funds for community impact. Based in Oregon, the company partners with organizations to design, manage, and execute memorable events that inspire generosity and deliver measurable results. Learn more at: greenbarnevents.com.

“We are deeply grateful for these generous awards. These financial gifts will make a meaningful difference in supporting both our educators and students across the Bend-La Pine school district community,” said Michele Emery, Education Foundation board president.

The Mayantigo Foundation matched the team’s $32,000 winnings and contributed an additional $10,000, resulting in a matching award of $42,000, which are designated for the BLEF Perseverance Awards and the Axel F. Hoch Legacy Scholarship. Mayantigo was on hand to present a check to Bend-LaPine Education Foundation president Michele Emery.

“The Mayantigo Foundation is proud to partner with the Bend LaPine Education Foundation to support the Perseverance Scholarship, celebrating resilient students and helping open doors to brighter futures,” said Mayantigo treasurer Angie Hubler.

The Mayantigo Charitable Foundation is a private philanthropic organization located in Bend. Its main focus is funding scholarships. The Mayantigo Foundation provides endowment support for the Perseverance Awards, specifically the Axel F. Hoch Legacy Scholarships. Key leaders include Tom Collier (president), Angie Hubler (treasurer), and Pat Kesgard (secretary).

Started in 1988, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit composed of parents, community leaders, educators, and citizens who share the belief that a vibrant public school system is essential to the social and economic well-being of our community. The Foundation mobilizes community resources to fund innovative academic, STEAM, CTE, art, music and wellness programs that go beyond normal school funding at the 33 schools within the Bend-La Pine School District. Other programs include Activity Fee Scholarships and Perseverance Scholarships.

