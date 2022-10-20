Bend Metropolitan Planning is Seeking Committee Members

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) is the federally designated regional transportation planning organization for the Bend area. BMPO is seeking community member applicants for these advisory committees:

BMPO Budget Committee is established by state law to review and make recommendations regarding the adoption of the budget to the BMPO Policy Board. Appointees will serve a three-year term, effective July 1, 2022 to align with the fiscal year.

Typically, the Budget Committee meets for one afternoon session, once a year in March or April. Membership of the budget committee includes the voting members of the Policy Board plus an equal number of appointed residents. Community members serve staggered three-year terms and may serve more than one term.

More about the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)

The TAC includes two community members. BMPO TAC community members serve two-year terms. Meetings are typically held the first Wednesday of each month from 10am-12pm. Additional project specific meetings may be held. The TAC is comprised of staff members from local governments, transportation providers, regional agencies and other public agencies and organizations.

The purpose of the TAC is to provide a technical and/or community perspective for the development and implementation of regional transportation planning activities.

Requirement: Community member applicants must reside within the Bend MPO planning area, as shown in Figure 1 (unless otherwise stated).

Applications are available at online at bendoregon.gov/government/committees until Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5pm. Applicants may take part in an interview process, and final selection rests with the Bend MPO Policy Board at the November or December meetings.

For inquiries, please contact Jovi Anderson, Bend MPO Program Coordinator at 541-693-2122 or janderson@bendoregon.gov. Visit bendmpo.org to find out more information about BMPO.

