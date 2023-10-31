Bend MPO Notice of Supplemental Budget

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board is asking for public input on the Proposed Bend MPO FY2023-24 Supplemental Budget for the next three weeks.

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) adopted the 2023-2024 budget as approved by the Policy Board on June 16, 2023 pursuant to ORS 294.456, and;

The FY2023-24 Adopted Budget did not include the total $1,500,900 for COVID relief funding awards. An amount of $320,000 was anticipated to be dispersed in FY2022-23 and will now be awarded in FY2023-24. The funds have been added to the COVID Relief Program in Materials & Services. Awards are recorded in expenditures as the funds are dispersed to external grant recipients.

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization does hereby adopt the FY24 supplemental budget 2023-05 listed below:

Public comment can be provided via email to kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the Bend MPO Policy Board meeting at 12pm on November 17. Use link for in-person meeting details. Options for remote participation will be posted five to seven days prior to the meeting date.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc., please contact Kelli Kennedy at kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2122. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

