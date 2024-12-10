Bend Municipal Airport Control Tower Construction is Underway & on Schedule

(Bend ATCT | Rendering courtesy of Morrison-Maierle)

The Bend Municipal Airport, consistently ranked among the top five busiest airports in Oregon, reached another major milestone in November as the construction of its highly anticipated air traffic control tower (ATCT) is proceeding and will be going vertical soon. The addition of this crucial infrastructure is key to enhancing safety, efficiency and economic prosperity for the region.

FAA Contract Tower Program Acceptance and Siting Study

The planning process for an ATCT originated in 2008 when the Bend Municipal Airport began to look at tower siting options and cost-benefit analyses. In a pivotal move on October 14, 2020, the Bend Municipal Airport was accepted into the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Contract Tower Program, signaling a critical milestone for air traffic control in the region. Subsequently, a formal siting study was completed in 2023, providing essential insights into the optimal location and specifications for the upcoming ATCT.

Design and Construction Teams

A multi-disciplinary project team — Morrison-Maierle for full engineering services, AJT Engineering for cab design and tower specialties, LSW Architects for interior and exterior design and finishes, and Rammah Design for civil engineering and FAA specifications support — designed the tower in accordance with the siting study. In addition to the design team, GRI, Inc. performed the geotechnical analysis for the project, which allowed the team to develop a design that meets seismic requirements. Design surveying was performed by 45th Parallel from Hood River. Progress estimates were developed by Connico, and ESA performed environmental services. The team worked on an accelerated schedule to secure multiple sources of federal funding and maintain eligibility in the Federal Contract Tower Program.

The City of Bend put the project out for construction bids in March 2024, and Corp, Inc. was the successful bidder. Tracy Williams, airport manager, has been involved directly with the team throughout the planning, design, and construction of this project.

Key Project Components and Cost

The Bend ATCT project encompasses these main components: the tower structure, a service road, a parking area, utility connections, a tower security fence, and supplemental weather sensors. The unique exterior façade of the eight-story ATCT is tailored to complement Central Oregon’s natural beauty with an eye to being a part of this landscape. The interior layout and components are focused on maximizing functionality, safety, and well-being for employees based in the tower.

The total estimated cost for design and construction is $15 million, with funds secured from federal, state, and local sources, including grants. This investment is not only a commitment to enhanced safety but also a boost to the local economy, providing above-average wage jobs to the community.

Construction Timeline

Construction began in July 2024, progressing through the summer and fall of this year, and completion is on track for the fall of 2025. To date, the foundation has been excavated and poured, subfloor utilities have been routed, and the ground-floor concrete surface has been poured.

The next major step, erecting the tower’s steel infrastructure, is anticipated to begin in early December.

“We are pleased that, owing to the planning efforts of our design team, construction of this long-awaited project is proceeding on schedule,” said Williams. “The control tower will result in safer and more efficient aircraft operations at the Bend Municipal Airport, which will benefit the direct users of the airport as well as our greater community.”

Morrison Maierle and our partners are honored to be a part of this project, which will enhance the experience of residents and visitors to the Central Oregon area. We look forward to updating the community this time next year when the tower is reaching completion.

About Bend Municipal Airport:

The Bend Municipal Airport is the third busiest airport in Oregon, serving as a critical hub for aviation activities in Central Oregon. As a major contributor to the regional economy, the airport continues to grow, attracting fixed-wing and helicopter flight training programs in connection to Central Oregon Community College and contributing to the area’s vibrancy. With the addition of the ATCT, the Bend Municipal Airport is poised to further elevate its role in ensuring safe and efficient air travel.

Morrison-Maierle: m-m.net • LSW Architects: lswarchitects.com • AJT Engineering: ajteng.com • Rammah Design: rammah.com • GRI: gri.com • 45th Parallel: 45geomatics.com • Connico: connico.com • ESA: esassoc.com