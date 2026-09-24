Bend Native Tanner Bowen Launches SURV: A Premium Sparkling Electrolyte Water Crafted in Bend

(Photos courtesy SURV)

Local entrepreneur and lifelong Bend resident Tanner Bowen is bringing a new approach to hydration with the launch of SURV, a premium sparkling electrolyte water developed and manufactured in Bend, Oregon.

Bowen grew up immersed in Central Oregon’s active lifestyle, spending his youth ski racing, bike racing, playing soccer, and running cross country. He attended Miller Elementary, Pacific Crest Middle School and Summit High.

Entrepreneurship and health have been an integral part of Bowen’s life from an early age. Both of his parents run local health and wellness businesses, giving him firsthand exposure to building a company focused on helping people lead healthier lives.

When he was 19, Bowen launched a pizza food cart at Silver Moon Brewing. After running the business for a year, he sold it and used the profits to pursue SURV.

The SURV concept was born during long, hot days working in the pizza cart. Despite drinking plenty of water throughout his shifts, Bowen still felt dehydrated. When he explored existing electrolyte drinks, he found himself frustrated by products that were overly sweet or relied on stevia, as well as drinks with electrolyte levels that didn’t match what he was looking for.

“I knew exactly what I wanted—a clean, stevia-free hydration drink with an effective electrolyte profile,” Bowen said. “I love Spindrift and wanted something with that same refreshing real-fruit flavor, but with the added benefits of electrolytes. I couldn’t find it, so I decided to make it.”

Bowen spent over a year working with a third-party lab to develop and refine the SURV formula. The result is a sparkling hydration water made with real fruit juice, Himalayan salt, and natural flavors—without stevia or artificial sweeteners.

SURV is designed for athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, busy professionals, and anyone looking for a refreshing alternative to traditional electrolyte drinks. SURV comes in grapefruit flavor now, and new flavors will be available shortly.

Each can contains 500 mg sodium, 160 mg potassium and 40 mg magnesium.

https://drinksurv.com/