Bend No. 19 U-Haul Growth Metro of 2024

The Bend metropolitan area is the 19th leading U-Haul Growth Metro of 2024.

The Bend-Redmond market posted the 19th largest net gain of U-Haul customers using one-way moving equipment to and from metro areas last year in the U.S.

The Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas) Metroplex tops the growth metro list, followed by Charlotte (North Carolina), Phoenix (Arizona), Lakeland (Florida) and Austin (Texas).

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from well over 2.5 million one-way truck, trailer and U-Box portable moving container transactions that occur annually in the U.S. and Canada. This is the first year that metropolitan areas have been part of the annual growth reports and rankings.

“Bend is one of the most recreational-friendly places in the country,” said Eli Mack, U-Haul Company of Southern Oregon president. “Everything from skiing to mountain biking to fishing to rafting — we have it all here. Sisters is another city in this area that attracts skiers. It’s a small, quaint town that gets all dolled up for the wintertime, too.

“Something else that draws a lot of people to this area is the low cost of housing relative to where they are coming from. Specifically, we see a lot of people moving here from California. It is one of the biggest feeders into Bend and the entirety of central Oregon right now.”

Florida boasts seven of the top 25 U.S. growth metros, Texas has five and North Carolina has three.

2024 U-Haul Growth Metros

1. Dallas, TX 2. Charlotte, NC 3. Phoenix, AZ 4. Lakeland, FL 5. Austin, TX 6. Nashville, TN 7. Raleigh, NC 8. Palm Bay, FL 9. Houston, TX 10. Greenville, SC 11. Jacksonville, FL 12. Tampa, FL 13. Charleston, SC 14. Wilmington, NC 15. Sarasota, FL 16. Fort Myers, FL 17. Boise, ID 18. Richmond, VA 19. Bend, OR 20. Indianapolis, IN 21. Brownsville & McAllen, TX 22. Tyler, TX 23. Daytona Beach, FL 24. Spokane, WA 25. Springdale, AR

* The metro areas of McAllen and Brownsville are combined for U-Haul analytic purposes.

While U-Haul rankings may not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states, metros and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from 23,000-plus U-Haul rental locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

