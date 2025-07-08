(Ahoya Brand Presenting at 2024 BreakOut | Photo courtesy of Bend Outdoor Worx)

Bend Outdoor Worx, or BOW, is a local startup accelerator that focuses on the outdoor industry here in Central Oregon. “What makes BOW different from most accelerators is how deep we go,” said one of the founders, Gary Bracelin. “Our mentorship is hands-on. We build real relationships with the companies in each cohort and work side-by-side with them to sharpen strategy, build traction and grow with purpose. Our niche is growth-stage, product-based outdoor companies that are ready to scale. Most of them have already gone to market, felt some pain points and are looking for support to grow more intentionally.”

Bracelin moved to Bend in 1992 after a long career in the outdoor industry. He moved for the outdoor lifestyle, but quickly realized that our fledgling yet rapidly growing city did not have much local support for outdoor businesses, despite existing in the perfect area for just that.

“Around 2014, as the City of Bend and EDCO began exploring ways to diversify the economy post-recession — moving beyond tourism and real estate — I saw an opportunity to adapt the accelerator model from the tech world and apply it to the outdoor sector,” said Bracelin. “I pitched the idea to a few like-minded local industry pros — Will Blount, Justin Rae and Eric Meade — and they were all in. We launched what became Bend Outdoor Worx by inviting a few early-stage companies to pitch us.”

Bracelin says the initial response was strong, and they were able to pull together a beta cohort filled with local entrepreneurs. From the beginning, Bracelin said it felt like an altruistic mission, to help good outdoor product companies succeed with the benefit of mentorship and support that didn’t exist before.

Over the years, BOW has helped many local businesses find their footing. From their founding in 2014, they didn’t want to develop a rigid curriculum, based on the philosophy of meeting businesses where they are and addressing their unique needs. However, Bracelin said that over the years, they discovered many common building blocks that are helpful and consistently valuable to startups. That being said, he maintains that BOW balances this with a “beta mindset,” in which their programs evolve each year to meet the specific needs of the cohort.

Like any business, COVID put stress on many factors, while also providing some valuable lessons. “A big shift came during COVID,” Bracelin said. “We used that time to rethink and redesign the program as a custom hybrid model — blending in-person and remote participation. That allowed us to open things up nationally, and we now attract companies from across the country: Oregon, Alaska, Colorado, Texas, New York, California and beyond.”

Another evolution of BOW was introduced as their mentor network, which connects new startups with successful mentors who have a personal understanding of what it takes to succeed in Bend’s outdoor industry.

“Meg Chun, a longtime Bend outdoor leader, joined as a core mentor, along with Rob Little from Cairn, Jessie Thomas from Picky Bars (both former cohort members), Scott Allan from Hydroflask and more,” said Bracelin.

A major factor in BOW’s success, along with the success of their cohorts, lies in the meaningful relationships they establish with community members. “As we’ve grown and gained national recognition, we’ve been able to attract companies from all over the U.S. to Central Oregon. Once they’re here, we connect them with our incredible local network of mentors, service providers, creative agencies, consultants and more,” said Bracelin. “That community connectivity is a cornerstone of BOW. It’s what allows us to create a truly supportive environment for founders — and it’s what makes the Bend outdoor ecosystem so special.”

Looking ahead, Bracelin says the current goal of BOW is to focus on doing what they do best: helping outdoor industries grow and thrive. In addition, the team at BOW is excited to continue expanding BreakOut, their signature pitch event.

“It’s an exclusive showcase where standout companies from our latest cohort take the stage to present their businesses and compete for a $20,000 cash prize, awarded through a mix of audience and judges votes,” said Bracelin. “BreakOut has grown into a true community event — not just a pitch night, but a chance to connect with investors, founders and industry leaders from across the outdoor space. We’re excited to keep growing its impact as BOW and Bend continue to evolve together.”

bendoutdoorworx.com