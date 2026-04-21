Bend Park & Recreation District to Name its New Office & Operations Facility

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is preparing to move some of its operations and planning staff into a new home and is seeking community help with a name.

The approximately five-acre site is located along Boyd Acres Road near Empire Avenue and will be used as the district’s newest operations and maintenance facility. The former City of Bend facility was purchased by BPRD in 2025 and will be the new hub of activities for Park Services, Park Stewards, and Planning & Development when improvements are completed in the coming months. Pursuant to the district’s Naming Policy, BPRD is asking for public feedback to help name the new district asset.

A bilingual survey of name options is available now through April 24.

English

Spanish

Feedback will help inform suggested names for review by the board of directors-appointed Naming Committee in mid-May. The district’s board of directors will make the final decision on the site’s name at a June board meeting.

Survey takers are asked to choose from a list or contribute a new name suggestion for consideration.

Boyd Campus Boyd Complex Boyd Services Complex Northeast Boyd Campus Other (describe)

Staff will begin moving into the new facility in June and will continue to have smaller-scale use at the existing Park Services location on Simpson Avenue. In addition, the District Office at Riverbend Park will continue to be used by district staff.

bendparksandrec.org