Bend Pickleball Club Announces 2024 Pacific Northwest Classic

The fifth annual Pacific Northwest Classic, sponsored by Thump Coffee and hosted by Bend Pickleball Club, is on the calendar for July 24-28, 2024 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

Pacific Northwest Classic is a USA Pickleball-sanctioned tournament that attracts players and fans across the country each year. As a sport, pickleball has seen tremendous growth in popularity over the last decade and that enthusiasm is reflected in the number of amateurs and pros who compete in the PNC. Tournament Director Christie Gestvang says, “Every year we work to make this tournament more dynamic than it was the year before, which is a fun challenge. In addition to offering a $34k purse, all amateur doubles events this year are round robin matches with a single or double-elimination playoff to determine medal winners. We’re also thrilled to welcome back Wes Gabrielsen, Enrique Ruiz, Joy Leising, and Jane Paulson as our pro hosts.” Registration for the 2024 PNC is now open and is expected to sell out quickly. Players ages five and up can register at pickleballbrackets.com?pnwclassic.

Also returning to PNC is Thump Coffee, serving as the tournament’s title sponsor for the second year. According to Gestvang, PNC draws thousands of players and spectators, which delivers optimal visibility for sponsors. She goes on to say, “Thump was such a fantastic partner last year and we are so happy to collaborate with them again. Their creative energy and support have really elevated our event and we welcome them back, along with all our business sponsors.” This year’s PNC sponsors also include Pickleball Zone, Selkirk, Jigsaw Health, Mike’s Fence Center, and Paulson-Coletti Trial Attorneys. Many sponsorship opportunities are still available and information can be found at bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2024 or by emailing chris.gestvang@gmail.com.

About Bend Pickleball Club:

Founded in 2011, Bend Pickleball Club exists to promote a love of the sport and a passion for seeing it grow and thrive in one of the most beautiful and active regions in the country. With a membership of over 1,000 and growing, the mission of the nonprofit club is to facilitate the growth of pickleball in Central Oregon for the enjoyment, health, and social engagement of all players by offering organized recreational and competitive play, ensuring opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment and working to expand facilities as needed.

bendpickleballclub.com