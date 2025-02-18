Bend Pickleball Club Announces 2025 Pacific Northwest Classic

Bend Pickleball Club announces registration is now open for its sixth annual Pacific Northwest Classic, sponsored by Pickleball Zone, July 23-27, 2025 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

Players across the country look forward to Pacific Northwest Classic all year and can now register at pickleballbrackets.com?pnwc2025 . The club says some exciting changes are on the horizon for this year’s tournament, and beyond. Unlike past PNC tournaments, 2025 will feature a round robin format for skill levels 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, and 5.0. Additionally, the tournament will be an all-doubles round-robin format and all players can expect to play a minimum of five games. PNC Tournament Director Kirk Foster says, “We are excited to bring a fresh new format to this year’s tournament. Players have told us this is what they want and Bend Pickleball Club listened. PNC 2025 will give participants more time on the courts and the fast-paced format will be a dynamic experience for players and spectators.”

Looking to future PNC events, Bend Pickleball Club is also fundraising to build eight new, lighted pickleball courts at Pine Nursery Park. The goal is to raise $550,000 by June 1 of this year, which would fund construction of the new courts with a target completion date of 2026. Foster says, “It’s no secret that Central Oregon’s pickleball community is continuing to grow. As a club, our goal is to support that enthusiasm by making sure players have a place to enjoy the sport they love. These new courts would help to accomplish that goal and would have a very big added benefit of allowing us to grow the PNC tournament for years to come. This expansion is exciting for players, for the tournament, and for our tournament’s sponsors.” Foster says Bend Pickleball Club welcomes donations in any amount, which are tax deductible and can be made by visiting bendpickleballclub.com.

Sponsors for the 2025 PNC include Horizon Broadcasting Group, Selkirk, Mike’s Fence Center, Pacific Source, Jigsaw Health, and Paulson-Coletti Trial Attorneys. PNC also welcomes Pickleball Zone back as its Title Sponsor, a distinction the Bend-based company has held for several PNC tournaments. Multiple sponsorship opportunities are still open for PNC 2025 and information can be found at bendpickleballclub.com/pnwc2025/#sponsor .

About Bend Pickleball Club:

Founded in 2011, Bend Pickleball Club exists to promote a love of the sport and a passion for seeing it grow and thrive in one of the most beautiful and active regions in the country. With a membership of over 1,000 and growing, the mission of the nonprofit club is to facilitate the growth of pickleball in Central Oregon for the enjoyment, health, and social engagement of all players by offering organized recreational and competitive play, ensuring opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment and working to expand facilities as needed.

bendpickleballclub.com