Bend Police Department invites the community to National Night Out

The Bend Police Department looks forward to welcoming the Bend community at National Night Out from 4-8pm on Tuesday, August 5 at Bear Creek Elementary School.

The event, Bend’s community night out, is part of a nationwide program designed to foster strong relationships between the community and law enforcement.

This is a family-friendly, completely free event with food and entertainment for everyone. A variety of vehicles will be on display for kids and adults alike to check out, including a Bend Police patrol car, the police BearCat and a fire engine. Police officers will serve hot dogs and other food and drinks. The event will feature music, lawn games, face painting and a bounce house. And officers will offer demonstrations of the K9 unit and unmanned aerial systems (drones) throughout the evening.

In an effort to offer an event that is accessible to all community members, the first hour of this year’s National Night Out (from 4pm to 5pm) will be sensory friendly, with lower music volume and no bright or flashing lights. Sensory support kits will be available for attendees to borrow thanks to a partnership with Central Oregon Disability Support Network.

This event would not be possible without our wonderful sponsors: 541 Roofing, BASX, Mid Oregon Credit Union, St. Charles Health System and Vyanet.

Thanks as well to the following for their in-kind donations: Bend Fire & Rescue, Bend-La Pine Schools, Bigfoot Beverages, Burgerville, Cascade Disposal, Combined Communications, Deschutes County Solid Waste, Eberhard’s Dairy, Franz Bakery, Knife River, Kona Ice, Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oregon National Guard, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Walmart.

Keep up to date on the event here: facebook.com/share/172h1XvBi8.

What: Bend Police National Night Out

When: 4-8pm, Tuesday, August 5

Where: Bear Creek Elementary School, 51 NE 13th Street, Bend

