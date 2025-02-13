Bend Police Invite Community to Participate in CONNECT BEND

The City of Bend Police Department has launched CONNECT BEND, a community camera registry designed to leverage existing privately owned camera systems throughout our community to help officers respond to incidents more quickly and effectively.

Using technology from Fusus, Bend Police will use the registry to create an interactive map of existing security cameras in Bend, increasing the efficiency with which officers collect video evidence. The interactive map is accessible only to authorized Bend Police users, and allows our officers to contact camera owners and request footage when necessary. You can unsubscribe, change or delete your information from the registry at any time.

Our officers already canvass areas for useful video footage when a crime occurs in an area. This program allows our agency to streamline the process.

“The community camera registry is another example of the Bend Police Department using technology to improve our response to crime,” said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. “This is a big opportunity for Bend residents and businesses to work with police to keep our entire community safe. When a crime happens in your neighborhood, you can help us solve it quickly and safely.”

Registering your existing cameras takes less than a minute through a secure online portal, and is completely free. If you choose to register your camera, it does not allow the Bend Police Department access to your live video stream. Instead, it lets investigators know that there is a camera present at your location so they can request video evidence if an incident occurs in your area.

A second option involves integrating your cameras with Fusus technology. Interested community members and private businesses can purchase a FususCORE device that plugs into your existing camera system and allows the Bend Police Department conditional access to your camera feed in case of an emergency at or near your location. Camera access and settings are controlled by the camera owner.

bendconnect.org