(Graphic courtesy of Trusted Housesitters)

New research from global house and pet-sitting community TrustedHousesitters has ranked Bend, Oregon, thirteenth among the U.S. cities Americans most want to move to.

The study compared 50 U.S. destinations, combining domestic migration figures with relocation-related Google search demand to highlight destinations attracting both interest and actual moves.

Bend ranks #13 with 71.6/100, placing just behind Portland at #12 and ahead of Sacramento at #14.

Its metro gained 2,026 net domestic migrants in 2024–25, equivalent to 7.6 people per 1,000 residents, almost matching Austin’s 7.7, despite their different population sizes.

Its cumulative net domestic migration gain reached 17,965 between 2020 and 2025, showing that the latest annual increase builds on sustained movement into the area.

“Moving to Bend” and “living in Bend” attract a combined 620 U.S. Google searches per month, pairing curiosity about Bend life with evidence of people actually making the move.

The full findings and methodology are available here.

Methodology

TrustedHousesitters compared 50 leading U.S. destinations selected using internal member activity. The relocation index equally weighted net domestic migration in 2024–25, cumulative net domestic migration in 2020–25, migration per 1,000 residents, and average monthly U.S. Google searches for “moving to ” and “living in ”. Migration figures describe corresponding metropolitan areas, rather than city limits, and came from U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2025 estimates. Search volumes were collected through KeywordTool.io on October 6, 2026.