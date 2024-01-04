Bend-Redmond Habitat Accepting Applications for Accessible, Middle-Income Homeownership

(Conceptual design for Habitat’s new home at SE Wilson Ave. & SE 15th St. | Rendering courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity started accepting applications for a new home in Bend on January 3. Located near SE Wilson Ave. and SE 15th St., the high-performance home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is available to middle-income households.

This home is a unique opportunity for both Habitat and local buyers. The project received funding from the City of Bend’s Middle-Income Housing Pilot Program. While most Affordable Homeownership is limited to buyers who earn under 80% Area Median Income (AMI), this is a rare opportunity for middle-income, or workforce homeownership (under 120% AMI). Eligible applicants must have a gross household income between $85,000 and $115,000, depending on household size. Additionally, the home will be built to be accessible by utilizing principles of Universal Design, which aims to be usable by all people, to the greatest extent possible, without the need for adaptation of specialized design. This collaborative project will be designed by Hiatus Homes and built by Cascade Precision Homes.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership. With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes. When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Monthly mortgage payments are affordably set at less than 33% of monthly gross income. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford. Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future—with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.

Applications are available at the Bend Restore and online. The deadline for submission is 5pm on Friday, February 2.

For more information or to download an application visit bendredmondhabitat.org/Wilson-Ave or email homeownership@brhabitat.org.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity:

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 225 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1,100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

bendredmondhabitat.org • 541-385-5387