Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Receives Nissan Vehicle to Help with Construction

As part of a long-standing partnership with Nissan North America, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity received a Frontier to use for construction. The donation is part of a $1 million national partnership renewal to support local Habitats across the U.S.

Robin Cooper Engle, director of development for Bend-Redmond Habitat, says, “We are thrilled for the donated vehicle! It will be put to great use by our construction team to help us build affordable homes for families in need!”

“Nissan is deeply committed to the areas where our customers, employees and dealers live and work, and our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is one way that we invest in these communities,” said Travis Parman, vice president, Corporate Communications, Nissan North America, Inc. “Our employees, working alongside our partners at Habitat and the future homeowners, are able to directly improve their cities and the lives of others.”

Nissan has contributed more than $17.9 million to Habitat nationally since the partnership began in 2005, when Nissan donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to assist in home building following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the Gulf Coast region. Nissan has continued its support through the years by donating an additional 104 vehicles and helping more than 135 families obtain affordable housing across the U.S. Furthermore, Nissan’s employees have logged more than 116,000 volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity.

bendredmondhabitat.org • 541-385-5387 • nissanusa.com